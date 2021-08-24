‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 13 recap: The live shows continue with last of three quarterfinals [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” reaches the end of the quarterfinal stage with the third live show of the summer on August 24. As with the first two quarterfinals, this one showcases a dozen acts (including the Wild Card) who will perform for America’s votes. While judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara can still give an act the red buzzer, the real power is in the hands of the home audience, who will vote overnight for their favorites.

On the August 24 quarterfinal of “AGT,” the line-up is led off by two Golden Buzzer acts — host Terry Crews‘ pick, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Martial Arts Group, and Heidi’s choice, quick-change artist Lea Kyle. Also in the hunt are a pair of solo singers, Anica and Brooke Simpson, dancer Keith Apicary, dance group ChapKidz, the band The Curtis Family C-Notes, magician Klek Entos , acrobatic trio Rialcris, the group UniCircle Flow, and voice artist Michael Winslow.

Below, follow along as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 Episode 13 in our minute-by-minute blog.

8:02 p.m. – Tonight’s performances will help determine which seven acts advance to next week’s semifinals. But with Nightbirde exiting the competition only 11 were set. America has been voting on which act from the auditions should join them to be the 12 quarterfinalist, and so Terry began the show with the announcement that it’s Storm Large!

8:04 p.m. – The first act to perform for the evening was UniCircle Flow. Dressed in red, they created a beautiful image on stage as they moved in sync on their unicycles in one of the most unique dance performances the show’s ever had. Their movement was so smooth that it seemed like they were from another planet and the wheels were part of their limbs. The judges all raised for a standing ovation with Howie opening critiques with a “wow.” He mentioned that there were some slip-ups, but that they managed to get back in synch was a testament to their strength as a group. Sofia called their act mesmerizing and surprising and Simon backed the rest of the panel up by saying it was exciting, difficult and unique.

8:12 p.m. – Next up was rock singer Anica taking on the Bishop Briggs song “River.” Anica was able to turn the volume up on an already booming soul song by adding her rock band flare to it and in turn making it very much her own. On her feet, Heidi called Anica one of her favorites in the competition for her “Janis Joplin vibes” and says she gives her goosebumps. Howie liked that she delivered on female rock-n-roll, Sofia liked this performance more than her first audition and thinks the audience will vote for her, and Simon also thought it was better, but did not like the pre-performance package about her being a realtor because it seemed too fake and didn’t show enough about why the show matters to her.

8:24 p.m. – Heidi’s Golden Buzzer act, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, was up next for another round of swift fashion switch-ups. Once again she did more than just tear-away outfits and instead managed to incorporate what looked like magic into the act of changing her garments. Unfortunately the energy seemed a little down this time. Heidi obviously supported the performance, calling it vibrant and noting that she heard the audience screaming in delight. Despite a glance during the performance of Sofia looking bored, she said she loved it, but Simon at least said that her original audition was better even though he couldn’t put a finger on why this one didn’t hit the mark.

8:34 p.m. – Next up was The Curtis Family C-Notes, the seven member family and band of instrumentalists from San Francisco. Tonight their brightly colored costumes served an entire platter of 70s fun and production was even kind enough to edit the performance as the classic music shows of that era would have been. While Heidi and Sofia were enjoying the energy of their rendition of “Love Train,” Howie had the biggest look of confusion on his face and didn’t even clap for them at the end. He started off remarks by saying they seem like a cover band that would be at weddings. Simon was a tad bit more positive, but suggested that they pick a song that would strike a more current note next time. Heidi and Sofia completely disagreed and said they enjoy their family togetherness and they’re perfect for the show, but Sofia was more hesitant about the prospect of them making it in Vegas.

8:43 p.m. – Keith Apicary was one of the more surprising additions to the live shows with four yes votes from the judges, and he knew going into the quarterfinals that he’d need a “game changer” in order to keep it going to the semis. He began the performance in a fake guillotine, spoofing the danger acts we often see on the show, before “partying” to his own original song. Though he seemed to be laughing his butt off at the dais, Simon hit his red buzzer as confetti dropped from the rafters all over a dancing Sofia and Heidi. Howie said that his goofiness is really funny and that his talent is making people smile no matter what. Heidi said she’s not sure what the talent is, but that it’s really good tonight and that he makes her smile. Sofia acknowledged that she doesn’t know if he’ll make it anywhere with his act, but she thinks he’s amazing. Simon mentioned that maybe they said yes to him on a day of auditions where everyone else was terrible and that this would never work in Vegas.

8:53 p.m. – For his voice work tonight, Michael Winslow took Hollywood Blvd. as inspiration. He recreated crosswalk beeps, traffic sounds like the revving of engines and motorcycles, and emergency sirens. He also incorporated the sound of animals, like ducks and stunningly a horse stampede from both close and far range as if it were passing in the distance. He ended with what seemed like crowd favorites: chicken sizzling on a grill, light sabers and Simon’s dogs. Sofia claimed that his talent can’t even be possible and said it’s clear he’s worked so hard. Simon thought it seemed like a night of high nerves and that he didn’t improve on his audition, so he gave him an opportunity to express what the competition means to him. Howie pitched his talent really strongly and urged people to vote for Michael.

9:07 p.m. – For her follow-up performance, singer Brooke Simpson took on the Billie Eilish single “Lost Cause.” Smart of her to take on something so current and inject her own style into it with an intimate, but powerful stage performance. After a string of mixed feelings, the panel finally united around this performance in a standing ovation. Sofia said her confidence made this an elevated performance from her first one and that she has a good chance of winning the show. Simon agreed and called it the best performance of the night, feeling that it was genuine to her and that she clearly made all her own choices. Heidi echoed what they all said and also appreciates what she stands for in representing her native community back home.