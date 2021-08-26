‘America’s Got Talent’ live results 3 recap: Which 7 acts advanced to semifinals and who won the Dunkin’ Save? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The third and last set of 12 acts in the quarterfinals performed live on Tuesday’s two-hour episode of “America’s Got Talent.” Only seven of these dozen acts will advance to the semifinals. So which acts earned enough votes to perform again in the next round? Overnight viewers voted for their favorites and the results were revealed during a one-hour episode of “AGT” on Wednesday.

The line-up was led off by two Golden Buzzer acts — host Terry Crews‘ pick, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Martial Arts Group, and Heidi’s choice, quick-change artist Lea Kyle. Also in the hunt are a trio of solo singers, Anica, Storm Large and Brooke Simpson, dancer Keith Apicary, dance group ChapKidz, the band The Curtis Family C-Notes, magician Klek Entos , acrobatic trio Rialcris, the group UniCircle Flow, and voice artist Michael Winslow.

Follow along with our live blog as we recap the quarterfinals 3 results show, which is episode 14 of season 16. Who are you rooting for and who would you be happy to see sent on their way? Be sure to sound off in the comments about the night’s most shocking snubs.

To kick off the results, host Terry Crews will announce the names of the sixth, seventh and either place vote-getters. Those three acts will be eligible for the Instant Save, a live vote to take place during the rest of the show, with the most popular being announced at the end of the hour. He will then let us in on which five acts racked up the most votes and automatically advance to the semis. That will leave an unlucky four acts with the short end of the stick and instantly eliminated. At the end of the episode, Terry will first announce which act won the Instant Save and advances to the semis. Between the two remaining acts from that group, the judges will vote on which to award the Judges’ Save as the seventh act to advance.

8:10 p.m. – During the recap of last night’s live performance episode we were reminded of just how savage Simon can be. He pressed his red X buzzer twice, showing his displeasure with the dancing of Keith Apicary and the magic of Klek Entos.

8:15 p.m. – Simon says out of the 12 acts last night, only three performed better than their first audition. He reminds them all that they have to bring their “A game” every time. The first trio called out are Michael Winslow, Storm Large and UniCircle Flow. They are in danger of elimination. One will win the Instant Save and another act will be saved by the judges.

8:30 p.m. – It’s time to find out who has made the semifinals. Rialcris and Klek Entos are called forward. America has voted to save Rialcris. Klek Entos has been eliminated. Next up are Keith Apicary and Lea Kyle. America has voted to save Lea Kyle. Keith has been eliminated. Then ChapKidz and The Curtis Family C-Notes are called forward. The next act going into the semifinals are ChapKidz. The Curtis Family C-Notes are sent home. With just three acts left on stage, Brooke Simpson is named a semifinalist. Simon calls her “absolutely amazing” and says she could be a real surprise going forward. The next act advancing is World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Martial Arts Group. Anica is eliminated.

8:45 p.m. – The Top 5 acts have advanced to the semifinals. While three more acts sweat it out and wait for the Instant Save, Howie gives Season 12 champ Darci Lynn a driving lesson. Then Season 13 and “AGT: The Champions” winner Shin Lim returns to perform a little magic while Season 5 quarterfinalist Lindsey Stirling plays violin and dances.

8:55 p.m. – Voting for tonight’s Instant Save has closed. The winner of the Instant Save who will advance to the semifinals is Michael Winslow! Storm Large and UniCircle Flow will have to wait a few minutes longer for the judges to determine their fate.

8:59 p.m. – The judges give UniCircle Flow the final spot in the semifinals. They move forward with Rialcris, Lea Kyle, ChapKidz, Brooke Simpson, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Martial Arts Group and Michael Winslow. Storm Large will be heading home along with Klek Entos, Keith Apicary, The Curtis Family C-Notes and Anica.