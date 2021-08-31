‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 15 recap: Semifinals 1 includes Golden Buzzer acts Jimmie Herrod and World Taekwondo Demo. Team [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” moved on to the semifinal phase of season 16 on Tuesday with a live show featuring performances in a variety of formats. In this semi-finals round, which consists of two episodes, 11 acts per night, including wild card selections brought back after elimination in a previous round, will perform for the judges. After each round of performances, three acts will advance to the finals based on the overnight audience vote. The 4th, 5th and 6th vote-getters will compete live for the Dunkin’ Save which one will earn and another will be saved by the judges.

On the August 31 live show, Simon Cowell. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara will watch a line-up led by two Golden Buzzer acts: Sofia’s choice, singer Jimmie Herrod and host Terry Crews‘ pick, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Martial Arts Group.

Also in the group of 11 are three other solo singers — Madilyn Bailey, Peter Rosalita and Tory Vagasy — plus the vocal group Korean Soul, stand-up comedian Gina Brillon, aerialist Aidan Bryant, magician Dustin Tavella and voice artist Michael Winslow. The wild card slot went to Beyond Belief Dance Company, who were eliminated in quarterfinals 1 when Madilyn broke the judges tie by winning the public vote.

