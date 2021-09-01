‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 16 recap: Which five acts advanced to the finals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” continued the final phase of season 16 on Tuesday with the first of two semifinal performance shows and on Wednesday with the results of that show based on audience votes. In this semi-finals round, 11 acts per night perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara.

Of the 11 acts on the August 31 live show, only five of them will advance to the “AGT” finals. These 11 acts include two singled out for the Golden Buzzer: Sofia’s choice, singer Jimmie Herrod and host Terry Crews‘ pick, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Martial Arts Group.

Also in the hunt are three other solo singers — Madilyn Bailey, Peter Rosalita and Tory Vagasy — plus the vocal group Korean Soul, stand-up comedian Gina Brillon, aerialist Aidan Bryant, magician Dustin Tavella and voice artist Michael Winslow. The wild card was Beyond Belief Dance Company, who were eliminated in quarterfinals 1 when Madilyn broke the judges tie by winning the public vote.

Below, follow along as we recap America’s Got Talent” Season 16 Episode 16 and give you the September 1 semifinal results in our live blog.

