‘America’s Got Talent’ finale recap: The Season 16 Top 10 perform one last time [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The “America’s Got Talent” finale on Tuesday is the culmination of season 16, which kicked off way back on June 1. Over the course of 19 episodes of “AGT,” the hundreds of acts have been winnowed down by the four judges (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara) and the public to just 10 finalists.

Taking to the stage one last time to perform for America’s votes are: comedian Josh Blue, comedian Gina Brillon, opera singer Victory Brinker, aerialist Aidan Bryant, singer Jimmie Herrod, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir, singer Brooke Simpson, magician Dustin Tavella, and martial artists World Taekwondo Demo. Team.

SEE ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges rankings: All 13 judges ranked from worst to best

Below, follow along as we recap “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 Episode 20 and give you our take on the September 14 finale performances in our live blog.

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “America’s Got Talent” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.