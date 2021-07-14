‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 7 recap: Which acts get four ‘yes’ votes based on the July 13 auditions? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” season 16 continues on July 13 with more initial auditions showcasing the best (and worst) from the first stage of the competition. In this phase of “AGT,” an act needs at least three of the four judges (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara ) to give them a “yes” vote to advance to the next round. If two or more judges buzz the act, it is immediately eliminated. Each judge, along with host Terry Crews, had one chance to hit the “golden buzzer” and send an act straight through to the live performances, but last week all four judges and Terry broke with tradition by giving the first ever group golden buzzer to 9 year old singer Victory Brinker.

The fifth week, Heidi made her choice for quick-change artist Lea Kyle, the first in that discipline to ever receive the golden buzzer. Lea impressed Heidi and the rest of the judges by showing them aspects of the art that they’d never seen before and for doing it so seamlessly.

In the prior week, Sofia played a dirty trick on Jimmie Herrod by refusing to stand in ovation with the other judges after his burning-down-of-the-house rendition of “Tomorrow.” But after teasing that she didn’t “like” his performance, she admitted that she “loved” it and gave him her golden buzzer.

Before that, Terry demonstrated his support for World Taekwondo by throwing them his golden buzzer after their thrilling showcase of the martial art form. The large group was supposed to perform at the Summer Olympics in 2020, so Terry’s move to send them through to the live shows was a bittersweet gold medal moment of their own.

Previously, Simon sent songbird Nightbirde straight through to the live shows after she performed an original song tonight called “It’s Okay,” lyrically about the last year of her life. In the song she offered support to herself and others struggling, as she does with cancer, that comes from within.

Howie was inspired to press his golden buzzer on the season 16 premiere by the performance of the Northwell Nurse Choir, a group of 18 nurses workers out of New York City that worked on the front line through the pandemic. As a choir their mission is to “shoot out some joy and love” to help people “find their resilience.” For their audition they sang a mash-up of “Lean on Me” and “Stand by Me” that included singing, beat-boxing and lite rap elements.

The format is the same this year as last, with “America’s Got Talent” airing initially just on Tuesdays with these first seven weeks devoted to the auditions that took place around the country. Then there will be four weeks of Judge Cuts beginning in July, followed by the series of live performance shows and results episodes.

Below, follow along as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 Episode 7 in our minute-by-minute blog.

8:03 p.m. – The first audition of the night was father and 11 year old son act Temple London, representatives of their martial arts school back in the UK. Rather than just perform fighting moves, the duo created an entire storyline as a performance and showcased their discipline, synchronization, balancing and strength through a wide variety of moves. Sofia called their passion and synchronization “perfection” and Heidi called the routine amazing for never getting boring. It made Simon think of his own son and was thrilled to join the rest of the panel with four straight “yes” votes to advance.

8:11 p.m. – The Hiplet Ballerinas came to the show to show that ballet is not a sport that has to be so restrictive of what body types and people can participate. The five young women in the group were prompted by Simon that he rarely lasts a minute into ballet performance because he thinks it’s boring, but tonight they sexed it up to the Pussycat Dolls song “React” and kept him awake. Heidi said she was hypnotized by the way they brought hip hop and ballet together with new dances and the incorporation of being on-point. Overall the entire group of judges was impressed with their unexpected creativity and combined for another set of four “yes” votes.

8:21 p.m. – Next up was avid dreamer Sweet Sassy Molassie who says she’s always dreamed of being an entertainer. Unfortunately her rock star ice skating earned four X votes from the judges less than a minute in. Mailman Anthony the Molar Man tried next by playing songs off the flicks of his fingers on his teeth, but grossed the judges out to all X votes, too. When Drumstick arrived on stage dressed as a chicken the judges were not prepared to be impressed by his drum solo, and though it took them longer to all hit their X they still did.

8:31 p.m. – Singer Sarah Potenza came up next for her opportunity to show that her POV of being “too much” can still lead to success. Her song choice “Worthy,” about the “magic of being yourself,” was the perfect vessel for her powerful voice. Simon said that she “killed it” and Howie said that she did the lyrics of the song justice. Sofia wanted to know why she waited so long to come to the show, but noted that it’s the perfect time for her to be there. Clearly the judges were on board with giving her “yes” votes and so she’d sing again in the next round.

8:42 p.m. – Gramps & Maeve danced tap together to the tune of the judges being endeared, but Howie explaining that they aren’t quite ready for a talent show as big as AGT. With Howie seemingly on a rampage of hitting his X and knowing he had also X’d out their mom and brother as an act six years prior, Michael & Angelina were nervous to perform for him. Luckily they made it through their high energy ballroom dance act without an X and instead a set of “wow” exclamations from a standing Howie. Heidi explained that they did so many cute little things and that it was a lot of fun.

8:54 p.m. – The next performer was Italian acrobat Davide Zongoli. Tonight he used a swinging pole to show off his flexibility, strength and balance, in part while blindfolded. Simon admitted that it was a difficult act, but that he was bored. Howie agreed that it all went too slow, agreeing with their two “no” votes that he shouldn’t make the next round.

8:57 p.m. – Davide was followed by Ehrlich, knowing how hard it would be to win over Simon. With a plan to represent his country of The Philippines, Ehrlich as an illusionist dancer using batons in a way that made it look like he was controlling them in the air with his hands and mind. Sofia called it “beautiful and flawless” as something different than she’s ever seen. Howie and Heidi agreed that it was an art form they had never seen on the show and Simon said because he had the guts to perform that spoke highly of his talent. It became the consensus that he was a total package deserving of four “yes” votes.

9:06 p.m. – Father and daughter Gene & Isabella believed they could win as a dancing duet and with four “yes” votes it seemed the judges were on board with their cuteness. Married couple The Owl and The Pussycat wanted to be on a big stage and the judges liked their audition of trapeze artistry. Hello Sister, a band trio of sisters from Orlando, was the next family act to take the stage with their own song “Middle Schooler.” Playing their own guitars and drums, Howie and Heidi thought that they didn’t sound as good as they looked, but Simon defended them as authentic artists that don’t rely on autotune and Sofia joined him. Ultimately, the split decision was broken by both Howie and Heidi who caved to the boos from the audience and decided to give them another chance to improve.

9:19 p.m. – 62 year old Michael Winslow, a voicestrumentalist, was called a “legend” by Terry ahead of his audition based on his roles as an actor in “Space Balls,” the “Police Academy” films and “Gremlins.” The judges recognized him as soon as he hit the stage for what was a comedy set that showcased his unique ability to do noises and voices so well. The judges called him amazing and incredible before joining to give him four “yes” votes, to which Simon thought Michael would be able to be a legend playing against rookies this season to set the standard of performance.

9:31 p.m. – French mentalist Kevin Micoud came to AGT to show his daughters to never give up and always be who you want to be. For his act he performed “mind transmission” from Terry to the judges. He first had Sofia and Heidi select photos of former AGT finalists and put them undisclosed under their cups. He then had Terry sit on stage with his eyes closed while you used a light projection tool to show how he was extracting information from their minds and putting them in the mind of Terry. At the end he had Terry write the names of the acts he thought were under the cups and sure enough he correctly wrote Kodi Lee and Shin Lim. He also revealed that he had already placed a photo of himself holding up the photos of Kofi and Shin before Heidi and Sofia had even selected the photos. The judges were wildly impressed and noted that they need “one of those brain things” on this season. Simon called it “sensational” and called it “a Vegas act” that they had no choice but to give four votes to enter the next round.

9:40 p.m. – Hand-balancing contortionist Kyle arrived on stage in his drag persona Scarlett Business to show off his talent. In his audition he lip synched as a drag queen would, but upgraded the performance with balancing tricks that showed how his body can move in a variety of unexpected ways. The body strength and entertainment value were so high that the judges had no choice except to support with a clean slate of “yes” votes based on how fun it was compared to other acts like it.

9:51 p.m. – Ray Singleton from North Carolina decided to sing a love song dedicated to his wife as his audition. He explained that she is a veteran and brain cancer survivor, and that his singing has helped see her through the many difficult moments in their life together. The ballad, to which he accompanied with keyboard playing, roused the judges with the “commitment, sense of love and warmth,” as described by Howie. Sofia said that everyone will fall in love with them and Simon agreed that their love for each other will be infectious on the audience. Across the panel they were happy to give him four strong “yes” votes to send him through to the second round of performances.