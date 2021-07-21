‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 8 recap: Which acts get four ‘yes’ votes based on the July 20 auditions? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” season 16 continues on July 13 with more initial auditions showcasing the best (and worst) from the first stage of the competition. In this phase of “AGT,” an act needs at least three of the four judges (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara ) to give them a “yes” vote to advance to the next round. If two or more judges buzz the act, it is immediately eliminated. Each judge, along with host Terry Crews, had one chance to hit the “golden buzzer” and send an act straight through to the live performances, but on July 6 all four judges and Terry broke with tradition by giving the first ever group golden buzzer to 9 year old singer Victory Brinker.

The fifth week, Heidi made her choice for quick-change artist Lea Kyle, the first in that discipline to ever receive the golden buzzer. Lea impressed Heidi and the rest of the judges by showing them aspects of the art that they’d never seen before and for doing it so seamlessly.

In the prior week, Sofia played a dirty trick on Jimmie Herrod by refusing to stand in ovation with the other judges after his burning-down-of-the-house rendition of “Tomorrow.” But after teasing that she didn’t “like” his performance, she admitted that she “loved” it and gave him her golden buzzer.

Before that, Terry demonstrated his support for World Taekwondo by throwing them his golden buzzer after their thrilling showcase of the martial art form. The large group was supposed to perform at the Summer Olympics in 2020, so Terry’s move to send them through to the live shows was a bittersweet gold medal moment of their own.

Previously, Simon sent songbird Nightbirde straight through to the live shows after she performed an original song tonight called “It’s Okay,” lyrically about the last year of her life. In the song she offered support to herself and others struggling, as she does with cancer, that comes from within.

Howie was inspired to press his golden buzzer on the season 16 premiere by the performance of the Northwell Nurse Choir, a group of 18 nurses workers out of New York City that worked on the front line through the pandemic. As a choir their mission is to “shoot out some joy and love” to help people “find their resilience.” For their audition they sang a mash-up of “Lean on Me” and “Stand by Me” that included singing, beat-boxing and lite rap elements.

The format is the same this year as last, with “America’s Got Talent” airing initially just on Tuesdays with these first eight weeks devoted to the auditions that took place around the country. Then after an Olympic break, the series of live performance shows and results episodes would air in August.

Below, follow along as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 Episode 8 in our minute-by-minute blog.

8:03 p.m. – The first audition came from Bini the Bunny, the “most talented bunny in the world.” For Bini’s talent his trainer had him perform rather simple tasks like turning in circles and rolling a bowling ball into pins. The attempts to have him shoot a basketball and play the guitar and piano failed though, leading to Simon finally hitting his X for the audition. In the end, Bini did successfully make a basket with the ball, impressing Howie, but not Simon. Heidi and Sofia were convinced to say “yes” as well in order to see Bini return and paint live on stage as promised.

8:11 p.m. – Savannah Robertson was up next with her version of “Driver’s License” by Olivia Rodrigo. Simon and Howie told her she has great taste and an amazing voice, joining Heidi and Sofia for four straight “yes” votes. She was followed by UK singer Zac Taylor on Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part” who also earned four votes of support. Gabriella Laberge from Montreal was next with a violin and singing performance that roused the judges from their seats for a standing ovation. Sofia said the violin was a perfect addition to what Howie called her “angelic” voice.

8:23 p.m. – Recorder player Medhat Mamdouh was able to exceed expectations with his audition once he incorporated beat boxing into his playing which, according to Howie, made something normally “boring” and turned it into “trendy.”

8:27 p.m. – Juggler Sergio Paolo made his act stand out from other jugglers by bouncing the balls off the floor rather than jump in the air and incorporating flips and a really impressive under the table move. Sofia called him a showman and Simon agreed that the presentation was amazing. Ultimately, both Medhat and Sergio earned four “yes” votes to advance.

8:35 p.m. – Married couple Erik and Shelly danced their way into three Xs from Heidi, Sofia and Simon for not doing as much as other dancers they’ve seen in the past. They were followed by Pasha and Aliona, but only Pasha appeared on stage because supposedly Aliona missed a flight and couldn’t make the audition. But as it turns out, the act was actually Pasha dancing in whimsical fashion with a creative garment that looked like two life-sized dolls dancing together. It was a very surprising act for the judges who were blown away across the board and voted “yes” to see him again.

8:46 p.m. – Next on stage was Charming Bears, three dancing people in bear costumes that Sofia called “adorable.” Simon agreed that people would love them and so the panel advanced them to the next round. Jonas Mcenfro was just as lucky with his hoola hoop and tennis ball act, as was Anna McNulty who contorted her legs over her body to every time on a giant clock. The Science Wizard also delivered a fun performance that kept the judges entertained to the point of earning a spot in the next round. The three men of Lewberger sang a comedic song about Terry with a strip tease that included Terry getting shirtless, all of which was enough to get favor with the judges.

8:50 p.m. – Fourteen year old musician Dylan Zangwill played the piano and sang Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” Their rearrangement of the classic song brought surprise and wonder to the judges’ faces. The judges were encouraged by the joy on their face and how comfortable they seemed on stage. Simon called them “somebody to watch” and predicted that there would be a lot more of them to come in the following rounds.

9:00 p.m. – Colombian brothers Rialcris were very excited to show Sofia their danger act. In their audition they performed gravity-defying lifts of each other doing headstands on each other’s foot, using strength and balance to create unfathomable acrobatic shapes. All four judges stood in ovation ahead of Sofia applauding them as her favorite act, and not just because they come from her country. Simon said that they’re brothers makes it more special and their act is exactly what they’re looking for.

9:11 p.m. – Stand up comedian Mike Goodwin says he grew up loving comedy as a way of breaking the tension in a difficult household. His 2-minute set began with his experience teaching his kids from home during the pandemic and transitioned into the problematic aspects of traditional nursery rhymes. Howie called him “likable and relatable” and Heidi called the whole set “clever.” Simon said it started off slow, but it got better as it went on and ultimately joined the panel for four “yes” votes.

9:23 p.m. – Anica was able to get through to the judges with her rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.” Not joining Howie and Heidi in a standing ovation, Sofia and Simon said that it was good but “not spectacular” because it stayed in the same lane for the entire performance. Simon stuck with a “no” vote, but Sofia caved the chants from the audience to switch to a “yes” and send her through.

9:30 p.m. – Mary Bowers appeared in 60 pounds of wedding cake and 22 pounds of icing so that she could eat her way through it live on stage. Howie and Heidi hit their X and despite being a world ranked competitive eater, they refused to vote to advance her through. Pizza Man Nick Diesslin turned the food corner toward pizza, using Howie on stage to help him toss pizza dough in choreographed moves that included rolling them across his shoulders. The judges were surprisingly into it for the fun factor and because they had never seen it before on the show and so they sent him through to the next round.

9:42 p.m. – 21 year old KIDJAY came to the show in the hopes of giving back to his family. His rap solo kept the judges entertained with his positive message and earned a spot I the next round. He was followed by the final audition, Nigerian contortionist Dflex. His moves were choreographed to the music and fluidly quick-paced which differentiated him from similar acts in previous seasons. He was emotional once he saw that all four judges were standing in ovation for him. Howie said that it’s clear how much the audition meant to him and it was wonderful to see that. Simon called out his passion and determination to win, all of which added to an already good talent.

9:54 p.m. – The judges and Terry met at Simon’s Malibu house in order to deliberate and narrow down the over 150 acts to the 36 that would make it to the live shows along with their golden buzzer choices. That decision will be revealed in three weeks when the live shows kick off.