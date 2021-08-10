‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 9 recap: The live shows begin with the first night of quarterfinals [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” entered the final phase of season 16 on Tuesday with the first live show of the summer. In this quarter-finals round, which will consist of three episodes, a dozen acts per night will perform for the judges. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara can still buzz an act but the real power is in the hands of the home audience, who will vote for their favorites.

On the August 10 quarterfinal of “AGT,” the line-up was led off by Sofia’s Golden Buzzer, singer Jimmie Herrod. Two other singers — Madilyn Bailey and Peter Rosalita — perform as do a pair of stand-up comedians, Gina Brillon and Kabir Singh. Also in hunt for the season 16 championship are vocal group 1aChord, kids dance company Beyond Belief, animal tricks act Canine Stars, the band Gangstagras, escape artist Matt Johnson, physical comic Sethward and magician Dustin Tavella.

Below, follow along as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 16 Episode 9 in our minute-by-minute blog.

