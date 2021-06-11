‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Harmonic trio T.3 wows judges with powerful ‘Frozen’ song [WATCH]

T.3 has only been together for a little over a year, but they already sound like they’ve been working together for decades. As the harmonic trio explains in NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” sneak peek video (watch above), the New Yorkers originally synced up when one of the guys DM’ed the others after seeing their YouTube videos. “So we put together a little group, and we’ve been doing it every week for 14 months now,” they reveal. This marks the first time they’re performing on a big stage, after singing in a staircase for much of the past year.

For their audition, the guys decide to take on the ballad “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen 2.” The song is known for its high notes and powerful crescendos, but T.3 performs it effortlessly in front of judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. They utilize a unique mix of vibrato and falsetto that causes the audiences’ ears to perk up. Even host Terry Crews, waiting in the wings, shouts out, “Whoa!”

While several singers have won “AGT” through the years, a singing group has never prevailed, so T.3 is obviously hoping to become the first. The clip cuts off right after their performance, so we don’t know for sure whether or not they advance to the next round. (There’s no way they don’t make it, right?) Find out what the judges have to say about T.3’s audition when the episode airs Tuesday, June 15 on NBC.

The 16th season of “AGT” kicked off June 1 with all four judges returning to the panel. Throughout the summer, dozens of talented singers, dancers, magicians, etc. will grace the “AGT” stage in the hopes of impressing the judges … and America. But only one act can go the distance and win the title and the $1 million prize that goes along with it. Who will it be?

So far two of the judges have already pushed their Golden Buzzers: Simon for singer Nightbirde and Howie for chorale group Northwell Health Nurse Choir. That means these two acts will skip the Judge Cuts and go straight through to the live shows.