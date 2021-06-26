‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Gangstagrass proves we all have ‘common ground’ despite our differences [WATCH]

When “AGT” airs its fifth audition episode on Tuesday, June 29, get ready to meet an inspirational band named Gangstagrass. This group of men from all walks of life got together 11 years ago and have been “rockin’ together ever since.” As the band explains to host Terry Crews, their goal in coming to the biggest reality TV show in the world is to prove through “quintessentially American music … that we have some common ground.” Watch the “America’s Got Talent” sneak peek video above.

The guys step out on stage and explain their mission of helping America get over some of its divisions, to which Heidi Klum cheers, “Ooo, I like that. Yes!” Simon Cowell tells them, “Good for you,” before adding, “Two minutes can change your life on this show.”

Gangstagrass performs their original song “Bound To Ride,” which begins with your typical bluegrass/Americana sound, complete with a guitar, banjo and fiddle. But then two of the men step to the front and start rapping, and Howie Mandel‘s mouth opens in shock. Sofia Vergara starts grooving along to the song, clearly enjoying what she’s hearing.

When “Bound To Ride” ends, all four judges jump to their feet in a standing ovation. “It went so fast!” sighs Heidi, to which Howie responds, “I love it.” Terry, from his position backstage, sums up the sound beautifully when he notes, “It was like ‘Hee Haw’ hip hop.”

The “AGT” clip cuts off before the judges give their proper comments, so you’ll have to tune in to NBC on Tusday, June 29 at 8:00 p.m. to see whether Gangstagrass makes it to the next round. Fun fact: if they end up winning the show, they will become the first band ever to prevail on “America’s Got Talent.”