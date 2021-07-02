‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Madilyn Bailey silences haters by singing their comments in ‘mean tweets’ song [WATCH]

“AGT” fans, get ready to meet aspiring singer-songwriter Madilyn Bailey. The bubbly Wisconsin native, who hails from a “very tiny town where there are more cows than human beings,” will take the stage during the upcoming July 6 audition episode of NBC’s reality TV show. Her mission? To get back at her many internet haters by turning their negative comments into a cheery-sounding “mean tweets” song. Watch the “America’s Got Talent” sneak peek video above.

“With posting content on the internet, inevitably comes the trolls,” Madilyn explains to judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel. “And so I thought I would take the hate comments from my YouTube videos and turn them into a song.”

SEE Best acts of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 (so far): Nightbirde, World Taekwondo, T.3 …

Simon notes how he thinks this is a “good idea,” while Howie jokes she is “gonna take ugliness and make it beautiful,” adding, “I can’t wait to hear the song.”

Guitar in hand, Madilyn takes a deep breath and then starts belting out the tune, which has a classic singer-songwriter sound to it. Various blurred-out tweets featuring peoples’ naughty comments pop up next to her and beside her, but the judges apparently can’t see these — they’re just for the audience at home.

“My mom thinks you just got killed by a cat,” reads the opening lyric, followed by “they hauled this song away in a body bag.” Some of our other favorite lines include “ear murder” and “eat a burger.” The chorus of the song is actually quite catchy: “She’s so overrated/Am I the only one who really hates her?/I don’t understand the hype/I’m sorry I just unsubscribed.”

The “AGT” clip cuts off before the judges give their proper comments, so you’ll have to tune in to NBC on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. to see whether Madilyn Bailey makes it to the next round. If she ends up winning the show, she would become the latest singer to win “America’s Got Talent” after Bianca Ryan (Season 1), Neal E. Boyd (Season 3), Kevin Skinner (Season 4), Michael Grimm (Season 5), Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (Season 6), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11) and Kodi Lee (Season 14).