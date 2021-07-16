‘America’s Got Talent’ sneak peek video: Hand-balancing act Rialcris bonds with Sofia Vergara over Colombian heritage [WATCH]

Rialcris, a hand-balancing act from Bogota, Colombia, traveled far and wide in order to audition for “America’s Got Talent,” and it seems like all their hard work is worth the trip because all four judges give them a standing ovation when their episode airs Tuesday, July 20 on NBC. Brothers Alex, Christian and Ricky have a bonding moment with Sofia Vergara prior to their routine, in which they reveal they’re “proud” of the actress for everything she’s done to give Colombia a good name. Watch the “AGT” sneak peek video above.

“You have taken our country’s name to high standards,” the brothers tell Sofia. “And we are going to try to do the same [to] lift Colombia’s name high.” Sofia smiles ear to ear and replies, “Long live Colombia!”

Ever the jokester, Howie Mandel chimes in, “How do you say for me, ‘It’s like looking in the mirror’?” Sofia rolls her eyes and notes that the brothers are much “more good-looking” than Howie ever could be.

Alex, Christian and Ricky give each other fist-bumps as they prepare for their act, which involves way more special skills than just your everyday hand-balancing. Their routine starts with one guy balancing his entire body on the head of his brother, who then stands up as the third man balances across his lower body. Their most memorable trick involves expert leg-balancing, as they stack on top of each other using only their legs and heads.

“Yes!” shouts Terry Crews from the side of the stage at the conclusion of the performance. All four judges — Sofia, Howie, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell — give the brothers a standing ovation as the audience cheers them on.

The video cuts off before the judges give their critiques of the performance. Do you think Rialcris will make it into the next round? You’ll have to watch the July 20 episode at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET in order to find out. Fun fact: if they go on to win the show, they’d be the first hand-balancing act to ever win “America’s Got Talent.”