‘America’s Got Talent’: Storm Large gives sultry rock ‘n’ roll twist to Frank Sinatra song

Has NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” found its next singing superstar? Storm Large — yes, that’s her real name — wowed the judges during Tuesday’s third episode of Season 16 by putting a sultry rock ‘n’ roll twist on Frank Sinatra‘s “I Got You Under My Skin.” The 51-year-old musician has been working in the industry for 30 years, but still has yet to become a household name. After previously competing on CBS’s “Rock Star: Supernova,” Storm now calls auditioning for “AGT” an “enormous, terrifying opportunity.”

Before she began singing, Simon Cowell asked her if they’d ever met before. Storm quickly joked, “We were so young, Simon. Let’s not bring that up.” Hmm, perhaps the judge saw her on “Rock Star: Supernova,” where she came in fifth place, or during her 2006 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”?

Storm easily received four “yes” votes, which meant she’ll next be seen in the Judge Cuts round. Does she have what it takes to go all the way and join the “AGT” winners list? If so, she’d join former singing champs like Bianca Ryan (Season 1), Neal E. Boyd (Season 3), Kevin Skinner (Season 4), Michael Grimm (Season 5), Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. (Season 6), Grace VanderWaal (Season 11) and Kodi Lee (Season 14).

Here’s what the “America’s Got Talent” judges had to say about Storm Large’s audition of “I Got You Under My Skin”:

Heidi Klum: “That was insane. I mean, you were like possessed on that stage. And I’ve never heard this song this way before. It was incredible.”

Howie Mandel: “For anybody watching, they did not know that’s a cover. You really made it your own. You made it kind of more rock and roll for me. If you told me that was a song you were gonna sing, I’d go, ‘Oh my god, I hope my mom’s watching.’ Cause she would like that song and then you made me love that song. Well done, young lady.”

Sofia Vergara: “I was like mesmerized. If somebody asked me, ‘Do you want to sing and what voice do you want,’ I would pick your voice. Super sexy and powerful.”

Simon Cowell: “You have an amazing voice. An amazing personality. An amazing energy. Just to hear a naturally amazing voice like that. I think it was a really, really, really good audition.”