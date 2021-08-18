‘America’s Got Talent’: T.3 takes on ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo, but Simon Cowell says they ‘blew it’ [WATCH]

One of the most popular acts from the Season 16 auditions of “America’s Got Talent,” vocal harmony trio T.3, has officially entered the next stage of the competition: the live shows! These New York crooners took on “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo during the August 17 episode, where they received mixed reviews from the judges. While Howie Mandel loved their rendition of the hit single, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum were lukewarm and Simon Cowell actually proclaimed they “blew it” on the big stage. Ouch. Watch the “AGT” video above.

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “Social media singing group T.3 kicked off tonight’s show with a remix of the Olivia Rodrigo hit ‘Good 4 U.’ Howie called their harmonies seamless, but Heidi pointed out that they’re better when singing a cappella without the backing track. Sofia also pulled back a little, saying that she preferred their first audition and then Simon agreed with Heidi saying that it could have been better and they ‘blew it.'”

During their original audition back in June, T.3 went viral with their cover of “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen 2.” They utilized a unique mix of vibrato and falsetto that caused the audiences’ ears to perk up. Even host Terry Crews, waiting in the wings, shouted out, “Whoa!” The guys’ pitch-perfect harmonies make it sound like they’ve been working together for decades, but in truth they’ve only been a group for a little over a year.

While many solo singers have won “America’s Got Talent” through the years, a singing group has never prevailed. Can T.3 still become the first, even with all of the judges’ critiques? Give us your take down in the comments section.

The other 11 acts who performed live from the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday night were: chorale group Northwell Nurse Choir, child singer Victory Brinker, teen aerialist Aidan Bryant, acrobats Positive Impact Movement, dance group Dokteuk Crew, shuffling group Shuffolution, show tunes singer Tory Vagasy, vocal group Johnny Showcase, vocal group Korean Soul, comedian Josh Blue and mentalist Peter Antoniou.