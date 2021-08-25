‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde replaced by wildcard singer Storm Large

On August 2, “America’s Got Talent” fans were saddened to learn that Nightbirde, Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer and one of the front-runners to win Season 16, had to withdraw from the competition because of her battle with cancer. “Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention,” she wrote at the time. “I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season.” Since the “AGT” producers had already planned on Nightbirde taking up one of the Top 36 live show performances, they had a decision to make: leave her spot open or fill it with a wildcard? They chose the latter.

Two weeks ago, “AGT: America’s Wildcard” aired on the Peacock network, with five also-rans duking it out for viewers’ votes. They were: singer Dylan Zangwill, magician Patrick Kun, singer Storm Large, comedian Mike Goodwin and singer Matt Mauser. The act who received the most votes was finally revealed on live television during the August 24 performance episode: Storm Large!

Storm stood out during her original audition for the sultry rock ‘n’ roll twist she gave to Frank Sinatra‘s “I Got You Under My Skin.” The panelists voted to send her through to the Judge Cuts round, where she was eliminated (off-camera). The singer previously competed on the reality TV show “Rock Star: Supernova,” where she came in fifth place, and appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2006.

“AGT” host Terry Crews recently checked in via satellite with Nightbirde, real name Jane Marczewski, during the August 11 results show. Howie Mandel remarked on her poise, beauty and courage. Simon explained that she hasn’t let down any of her fans and that she’s already won the show, as her audition impacted millions of people around the world.

“Sharing my heart with the world on ‘AGT’ has been an honor and a dream come true,” Nightbirde wrote on social media after leaving the show. “My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider … Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me. Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

