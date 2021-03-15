Top 20 Oscar snubs of actors and actresses: Amy Adams, Delroy Lindo, Jodie Foster …

Our predictions for the 2021 Oscar nominations proved to be almost entirely accurate. Almost all of the actors that we tipped to hear their names called are indeed among those contending for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. But we feel bad that we encouraged some famous folk just outside the top fives to set their alarms early on Monday morning only for their hopes to be dashed as they became the latest Oscar snubs.

Four SAG Awards nominated performers aren’t in contention at the Oscars: lead Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”) and supporting players Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”), Jared Leto (“The Little Things”) and Helena Zengel (“News of the World”). Boseman did, however, reap a lead bid for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Critics favorite Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) was notably absent from the Best Actor lineup, as was Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”). Rahim’s costar, Jodie Foster, was ignored as well, making her the first Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe winner to not earn an Oscar bid in 44 years.

Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest Oscar snubs, and check out the full list of the 93rd annual Academy Awards nominees.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Yeri Han (“Minari”)

Sophia Loren (“The Life Ahead”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”)

Zendaya (“Malcolm and Marie”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTOR

Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami”)

Tom Hanks (“News of the World”)

Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

SEE 2021 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees in all 23 categories

NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ellen Burstyn (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Ammonite”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Alan Kim (“Minari”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Mark Rylance (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

David Strathairn (“Nomadland”)

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?