Covid schmovid! Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to host Golden Globes ceremony on opposite coasts

It’s been over a year since NBC announced former “Saturday Night Live” co-stars Amy Poehler and Tina Fey would return to host the 78th Golden Globe Awards, but the ceremony will look a little different this year. At the time of the announcement nobody could have predicted we would be in the middle of a global pandemic, and although the hilarious duo will forge ahead with their co-hosting duties — Covid be damned — they won’t actually be together.

For the first time ever, the Golden Globes will be broadcast live on different coasts. Poehler will emcee from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills while Fey will entertain East Coast guests from the Rainbow Room of Rockefeller Center in New York. This will mark the first time in the award show’s history that it will air from multiple locations.

The hilarious duo may not be able to engage in their traditional onstage banter, but it shouldn’t stop them garnering laughs from the celebs in attendance and viewers at home. Fey and Poehler hosted the Globes from 2013-15 to rave reviews and are both Globe winners themselves. Poehler won Best TV Comedy/Musical Actress — an award Fey twice won for “30 Rock” — for “Parks and Recreation” while hosting in 2014.

Poehler herself announced the duo would return to the Globes after Ricky Gervais hosted for the fifth time last year. Pretending to be NBC Entertainment EVP of Communications Chip Sullivan, Poehler shared that she and Fey would return to host for the fourth time in 2021. “There are no two funnier people anywhere and we are so fortunate that they found time in their busy schedules,” Poehler quipped, adding that she couldn’t wait to award Best Film to “Puppy Dog Bouncing in a Box.”

The nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced Wednesday morning at 5:35 a.m. PT (8:35 am ET), live on NBC’s “Today” show. Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will read out the nominees. Head over to Gold Derby’s predictions center to view our odds for both Film and Television potential nominees. The Golden Globes will air on Sunday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

