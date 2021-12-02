‘And Just Like That’ cast: SAG Awards showdown looms

One year after she took home the 2001 Screen Actors Guild Award for Best TV Comedy Actress, Sarah Jessica Parker broke new ground with her “Sex and the City” costars as they became the first and only all-female cast to win a SAG TV ensemble prize. Although she lost that year’s individual race to Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”), her nomination there was notable in that her castmate, Kim Cattrall, was also included in the lineup.

This made them the third pair of actresses from the same show to face off in this category. In the time since, seven more duos have followed, including four in the last five years alone. Now, exactly two decades after the Cattrall-Parker battle, the new “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That” could produce the category’s next costar showdown.

Since SAG does not separate TV performances by role size, lead and supporting actors are often placed in direct competition with each other, as was the case with “Sex and the City” star Parker and secondary player Cattrall. This time, Cattrall is out of the picture since she declined to participate in the HBO Max revival, but Parker will be reunited with Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon and could face off against one or both of them for the first time. Although they’ve never been recognized individually by their SAG peers, Davis and Nixon did square off at the 2004 Primetime Emmys, where the latter emerged as the Best Comedy Supporting Actress champion.

The first instance of a show earning two Best TV Comedy Actress bids in a single year involved “Ally McBeal” castmates Calista Flockhart and Lucy Liu, who both lost the 2000 trophy to Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”). Next came Parker’s triumph over Mullally and her “Will & Grace” costar, Debra Messing, whose subsequent face-off in 2004 resulted in a victory for Mullally. Also included in the 2004 lineup were “Everybody Loves Raymond” pair Patricia Heaton and Doris Roberts, who went on to lose to Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”) one year later. In 2008, Tina Fey scored her first of three solo wins while both America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams (“Ugly Betty”) went home empty-handed.

Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara, who were used to sharing the spotlight as members of the all-supporting ensemble of “Modern Family,” were both bested by Betty White (“Hot in Cleveland”) in 2012. “Grace and Frankie” co-leads Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin then lost to Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) in 2017 and 2018 and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) in 2019. Brosnahan has faced her own costar, Alex Borstein, twice: first in 2019, and then in 2020 when Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) was chosen as the winner. Another double instance occurred in 2021, when four of the five slots were filled by actresses from “Dead to Me” (Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini) and “Schitt’s Creek” (Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara). In the end, O’Hara came out on top.

Though far from being the leaders of the pack, the “And Just Like That” ladies are holding their own in our SAG odds, and their standings are likely to improve after the show’s December premiere. Past individual winner Parker is in the best spot in 15th place, while Davis is in 35th and Nixon is in 41st. One step ahead of Nixon is new cast member Sara Ramirez, who won the 2008 Best TV Drama Ensemble award as a “Grey’s Anatomy” cast member. Even if an “And Just Like That” showdown does not come to fruition, there is plenty of potential for others in this category, as “The Chair,” “Dickinson,” “Girls5eva,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Hacks,” “Insecure,” “Master of None,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “PEN15,” and “Ted Lasso” all have at least two women in the mix.

Nominations for the 28th annual SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, February 27.

