More like tick, tick… zoom! Andrew Garfield crashes the Best Actor Oscar top 3

This is the life for Andrew Garfield because he has climbed into third place in the overall Best Actor Oscar odds for “Tick, Tick… Boom!“, breaking up a months-long stranglehold by the trio of Will Smith (“King Richard”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

Garfield displaced Washington, who drops down to fourth, with Garfield’s fellow star of a musical, Peter Dinklage of “Cyrano,” rounding out the current predicted lineup in fifth place. Smith (17/5 odds) and Cumberbatch (4/1) are still comfortably ahead of Garfield (11/2), but at the rate he’s rising, he could close the gap soon. Two Experts and one editor are picking him to win.

The actor started his steady surge last last month after “Tick, Tick… Boom!” dropped on Netflix on Nov. 19 and turned into a sleeper hit. Garfield’s go-for-broke performance — flexing his singing chops to boot — as the late Jonathan Larson quickly turned heads and he’s become the fan favorite. There was concern early on that Garfield, who’s popping up everywhere at critics awards, would be his film’s sole nomination, but if anything, the passion for his performance has carried “Tick, Tick… Boom!” to Best Picture bids with numerous critics groups and an AFI citation. The Lin-Manuel Miranda-helmed biographical musical is now 10th in the Best Picture Oscar odds.

Garfield, who earned his maiden Oscar nomination for “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016), could also be helped by having another film in the Oscar mix, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” for which he’s competing in supporting and in which he shares most of his scenes opposite Best Actress hopeful Jessica Chastain. While he’s a long-shot nominee there (in 16th place), his turn as televangelist Jim Bakker shows off his range as a star who can handle the dramatic and the theatrical.

