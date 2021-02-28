Anthony Hopkins has never won a competitive Golden Globe award

Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of the most acclaimed actors in modern film history, an Oscar winner in 1992 for his iconic performance as Hannibal Lecter in “Silence of the Lambs.” But despite his many accolades — an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, multiple citations from critics’ groups, and even an AARP Movies for Grownups Award — the 83-year-old actor has never won a competitive honor at the Golden Globes. Barring an upset, his Globes drought will continue on Sunday, where Hopkins is nominated in the Best Actor in a Drama category, a category in which Chadwick Boseman is the overwhelming favorite to win.

Ahead, every Golden Globe Award Anthony Hopkins has lost in his career. (He was given the Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award, the ceremony’s lifetime achievement honor, in 2006.)

1979: Hopkins received his first Golden Globe nomination for the 1978 film “Magic,” but he lost in the Best Actor in a Drama category to Jon Voight in “Coming Home.”

1989: Hopkins is mainly known for his film work, but he has appeared in numerous television movies over the years, including “The Tenth Man.” But at the 1989 ceremony, Hopkins lost to two of his fellow nominees: Michael Caine for “Jack the Ripper” and Stacy Keach for “Hemingway” both tied in the Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie category.

1992: Despite appearing in less than 25 minutes of “Silence of the Lambs,” Anthony Hopkins was an almost runaway Best Actor winner at the 1992 Academy Awards. Not so at the Golden Globes, however: despite his nomination, Hopkins lost in the Best Actor in a Drama category to Nick Nolte for “The Prince of Tides.”

1994: Two years later, Hopkins was back at the Golden Globes in the Best Actor in a Drama category for “Remains of the Day.” He lost to eventual Best Actor Oscar winner Tom Hanks for “Philadelphia.”

1996: Two years after “Remains of the Day,” Hopkins returned to the Best Actor in a Drama category for a more divisive performance: his portrayal of Richard Nixon in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon.” He would again lose a future Oscar winner, however: Nicolas Cage in “Leaving Las Vegas.”

1998: The trend of nominating Hopkins every other year in the 1990s culminated with his Best Supporting Actor nomination for Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad.” But it wasn’t meant to be: Hopkins lost to another famed Hollywood veteran, Burt Reynolds for “Boogie Nights.” (That year’s Academy Award went to neither Hopkins nor Reynolds, but Robin Williams for “Good Will Hunting.”)

2020: Hopkins went more than two decades before he would find awards favor again. But after 22 years, he was again among the Golden Globe Award nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category for “The Two Popes.” He lost last year to Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

2021: This year, Hopkins is nominated again in the Best Actor in a Drama category for his widely acclaimed work in “The Father.” But the odds aren’t in his favor: Hopkins is expected to lose to Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

