Anthony Hopkins could pull off another stunning upset with an Emmy for Best Narrator

Anthony Hopkins surprised many people earlier this year when he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in “The Father” (2020) over the late Chadwick Boseman, whom many thought would win a posthumous Oscar for his turn in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Now the 83-year-old Welshman is potentially in line to pull off another upset at the Emmy Awards.

Hopkins is nominated for Best Narrator after lending his talents to Apple TV+’s comedy “Mythic Quest,” which follows the employees of a video game studio. He’s nominated opposite David Attenborough, who has won three straight Emmys in the category (2018-20) since Best Narrator and Best Character Voice-Over Performance were standardized and separated into two different categories beginning in 2014. Attenborough is actually nominated twice this year: for narrating the BBC America documentary series “A Perfect Planet” as well as Apple’s documentary film “The Year Earth Changed.” Also nominated in the category are Sigourney Weaver for narrating the docuseries “Secrets of the Whales” on Disney+ and Sterling K. Brown for lending his voice to CNN’s “Lincoln: Divided We Stand.”

This is Hopkins’ sixth Emmy nomination but first for narration. He is up against a powerhouse in Attenborough, who is a venerated natural historian and an international treasure known for his work with the BBC Natural History Unit. He has received six total nominations for Best Narrator, including the two this year. The only time he did not win was in 2016, when Keith David, another three-time winner (two of his wins occurred before the categories were standardized), took home the prize for his work on “Jackie Robinson.” Should Hopkins succeed in trouncing the competition this year, it would be considered an upset of epic proportions. But it is possible, especially if people can’t decide which of Attenborough’s projects they liked better.

Currently, Hopkins sits in second place with 39/10 odds behind Attenborough, who has 10/3 odds of winning for his work on “A Perfect Planet,” a five-part series that reveals how various forces of nature like ocean currents and solar energy shape the planet’s diversity. Two of Attenborough’s previous wins were for BBC America series, so it’s not surprising that “A Perfect Planet” is higher than “The Year Earth Changed,” which is in fourth behind No. 3 “Secrets of the Whales.” Although none of Gold Derby’s Experts are predicting Hopkins, a two-time Emmy winner, to triumph at the moment, three editors do believe his narration in the quarantine special “Everlight” has what it takes to beat out the 95-year-old Englishman, who would hold the solo record for most wins in the category with four if he were to win again.

Hopkins’ success come September likely boils down to two things: whether people consider the narration of a scripted series to be comparable to that of a docuseries or documentary film, and whether voters bother to keep reading after seeing Attenborough’s name on the ballot. Given his recent win streak and the fact that he notched two bids this year, it’s obvious that voters like and respect Attenborough — or at least recognize the name (Emmy voters are terrible about rubber-stamping). But scripted series are also rarely nominated for Best Narrator, so clearly Hopkins is well liked as well. So, in the end, it really might come down to which gentleman from the United Kingdom voters like better.

