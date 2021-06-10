Anthony Ramos (‘In Treatment’): Will buzz from ‘In the Heights’ help him to an Emmy nom for HBO drama?

It’s been a busy year for singer and actor Anthony Ramos, with “Hamilton” premiering on Disney+ last summer and the movie musical “In the Heights” having just opened on June 10 of this year after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the attention swirling around him could help him earn an Emmy nomination for yet another prominent role he has this season as a home health aid seeking therapy in the revival of HBO’s drama series “In Treatment.”

During its original three-season run from 2008 to 2010, “In Treatment” did well at the Emmys in performance categories, winning twice out of six acting nominations: Best Drama Supporting Actress (Dianne Wiest) and Best Drama Guest Actor (Glynn Turman), both for the show’s first season. Part of what gives the show such strong appeal to the television academy’s actors branch is probably its format: zeroing in on a couple of actors digging deep into their characters and processing weighty emotions during intimate therapy sessions.

The show returned for a fourth season this spring with new patients Ramos, John Benjamin Hickey, and Quintessa Swindell, while Uzo Aduba has taken over the therapeutic duties from Gabriel Byrne. As of this writing both Hickey and Ramos are well-positioned for nominations, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users: Hickey ranks sixth with 10/1 odds, while Ramos is eighth with 20/1 odds. The number of Emmy slots is determined based on the number of submissions there are in a particular category; there were eight Drama Supporting Actor noms last year, so there’s a good chance there will be eight this year too.

But if you only consider the Experts we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, Ramos actually ranks a little higher in the race, ranked seventh with support from 13 of those top TV journalists. And since voters will be watching Ramos in “In Treatment” around the same time that many of them will be seeing him lead the cast of “In the Heights” (they could even watch both performances back-to-back on HBO Max), he could further impress the academy with his versatility, making him an even stronger bet to break through. So “In the Heights” could definitely help put him in contention for “In Treatment.”

