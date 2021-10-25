‘Antlers’: Will Keri Russell’s horror movie skewer box office competition this weekend?

Horror films have found great success at the 2021 box office, with “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Halloween Kills,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “Candyman,” “Old” and “The Forever Purge” all making more than $40 million in domestic ticket sales. Will “Antlers” (dir. Scott Cooper) be next? The Keri Russell horror movie is arriving in theaters on October 29, just in time for spooky season. Russell stars as an Oregon teacher whose student is harboring a pointy supernatural creature at home; her sheriff brother is played by Jesse Plemons.

Beginning right now at Gold Derby, you can predict which movies will earn the #1 through #5 spots at the U.S. box office for this weekend, October 29 – October 31.

Russell and Plemons are both Emmy nominees for their TV work — her for “The Americans” and him for “Fargo” and “Black Mirror.” In recent years they’ve been dabbling more in the film world. Russell played Zorii Bliss in “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” while Plemons can be seen in 2021 releases “The Power of the Dog,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” “Antlers” marks the first on-screen collaboration between Russell and Plemons.

Another red-hot box office release this weekend is “Last Night in Soho” (dir. Edgar Wright) from Universal Pictures. The Oscar contender stars Thomasin McKenzie as a contemporary college student who envisions herself as a glamorous 1960s socialite, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. The film also co-stars the late Diana Rigg in her final role.

Last weekend’s Top 5 box office champions in the U.S. were “Dune” ($40 million), “Halloween Kills” ($14 million), “No Time to Die” ($11 million), “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($9 million) and “Ron’s Gone Wrong” ($7 million).

