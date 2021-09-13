Anya Taylor-Joy closes the gap on Kate Winslet after ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ dominates Creative Arts Emmys

What a difference two days makes. Anya Taylor-Joy has surged up our Best Limited/TV Movie Actress odds after “The Queen’s Gambit” cleaned up big time at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend.

Taylor-Joy is still in second place behind “Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet, but she has narrowed the gap at 18/5 odds to 69/20. Will she overtake Winslet before Sunday ceremony? If she does, then she’ll be back to where she started this season as the heavy favorite following her wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“The Queen’s Gambit” took home a whopping nine Emmys at Creative Arts, putting it just four statuettes shy of tying “John Adams'” record of 13 wins in one year and five shy of eclipsing it. It’s up in six categories at Sunday’s main ceremony, including Best Limited Series. “Mare of Easttown,” on the other hand, nabbed one Creative Arts Emmy, for contemporary production design, and lost the vital casting award to its Netflix rival.

SEE ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ sweeps Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday

While “The Queen’s Gambit,” being such a craft-heavy show, was always expected to do better than “Mare of Easttown” at Creative Arts, the extent of its domination was arguably the most surprising. It’s been 11 months since it dropped and it was facing new competition, like “Mare,” that it didn’t face at the winter awards, which it also dominated, including sweeping all the guilds. But clearly fatigue is no factor here, so it’s hard to bet against Beth Harmon herself winning.

But Winslet is not completely out of it since only actors, not the entire membership, vote in the acting categories and the thespians have not had their say yet when it comes to the limited races. Winslet rose all the way to second place behind Taylor-Joy during the nominations phase as “Mare” grew in popularity week after week as it aired in the spring. The Oscar champ, who won this category 10 years ago for “Mildred Pierce,” has held the top spot since nominations were announced in July.

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy”), Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”) round out the top three.

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress Kate Winslet is in front

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?