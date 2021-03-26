Just like at the Globes, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’s’ Anya Taylor-Joy can rewrite the SAG Awards record books with a win

Last month, Anya Taylor-Joy became the second youngest Golden Globe winner of the Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress category when she took home the statuette for “The Queen’s Gambit.” And now the 24-year-old can duplicate that same feat at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she’s again the heavy favorite.

Just like at the Globes, Taylor-Joy would be blocked from the “youngest winner” title by the same person, Angelina Jolie. Jolie was 23 when she nabbed the Globe and SAG Award for her turn in the HBO film “Gia” in 1999. But Taylor-Joy’s potential SAG achievement would be more notable because while the Globes have now awarded four women in their 20s in limited series/TV movie actress, Taylor-Joy would only be the second twentysomething to win the corresponding SAG category.

SEE Netflix has now won every series category at the Golden Globes with ‘The Queen’s Gambit’s’ victory

The 40s is the most common age bracket of winners in this category, with eight fortysomething champs. Seven women in their 50s have won, while six were in their 30s and four were in their 60s. Helen Mirren is the oldest winner, collecting her second trophy in the category at 68 for “Phil Spector” in 2014 (she won her first for “Elizabeth I” in 2007 at 61). Claire Danes is the current second youngest winner, having been 31 at the time of her victory for “Temple Grandin” in 2011. Last year’s champ, Michelle Williams, was 39 when she completed her sweep for “Fosse/Verdon.”

In addition to the Globe, Taylor-Joy has also won the Critics Choice Award for performance as chess prodigy Elizabeth Harmon. A SAG win would only further cement her status as the Emmy frontrunner. Unlike at the Globes, Taylor-Joy is the only twentysomething in her SAG category. “I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel, who’s in third, is the next youngest at 33. Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”), in fifth, is 44, while Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), in second, is 51, and No. 3 Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”) is 53.

PREDICTthe 2021 SAG Awards winners through March 30

SAG Awards odds for Best TV Movie/Mini Actress Anya Taylor-Joy is the one to beat

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?