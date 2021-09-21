‘The Voice’: Grade Ariana Grande as a coach on season 21 [POLL]

Ariana Grande joined “The Voice” season 21 as a coach. The music superstar joins country crooner Blake Shelton, “American Idol” alumni Kelly Clarkson, and EGOT champ John Legend in those revolving red chairs. How do you think that this Grammy winner did against the other three music superstars who are serving as mentors on this edition of the reality competition series. What grade do you give Ariana Grande as the newest “The Voice” coach?

Grande replaces Nick Jonas who mentored Rachel Mac to a fourth-place finish last season. Shelton coached Cam Anthony to victory in season 20. Shelton has been with “The Voice” since season one and has racked up eight wins. Clarkson, the first-ever “American Idol” winner, has won three of her seven seasons to date. Legend, an EGOT champ, has won just once in five seasons.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 21

Ariana certainly showed off her pipes in the opening number with the other three coaches. Blake and John kicked off the musical medley with “Hold On, I’m Comin'” before Kelly and Ariana responded with their call for “Respect.” Did Ariana earn your respect as a coach. Vote in our poll below and then sound off in the comments section.

SEE ‘The Voice’ Winners Full List: Photos and Where Are They Now Updates

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions