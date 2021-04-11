Art Directors Guild 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User jscha123 for having a perfect score when predicting the 2021 Art Directors Guild Awards winners on Saturday. He is actually tied with seven other people with that percentage but has the better score of 22,600 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 1,000 people worldwide predicted these ADG champs announced on a virtual ceremony hosted by JB Smoove. Top film winners were “Mank,” “Tenet,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “Soul.” Among the TV champs were “The Mandalorian,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Ozark” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For the eight Experts making picks, Anne Thompson (Indiewire) is first at 88.89%. Next at 77.78% are Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Clayton Davis (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) are at 66.67%. Susan King (Gold Derby) is at 44.44%. See Experts’ scores.

For our eight Gold Derby Editors predicting, Zach Laws and Paul Sheehan are first at 88.89%. Daniel Montgomery, Christopher Rosen and I are next at 77.78%. Following at 66.67% are Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng and Rob Licuria. See Editors’ scores.

