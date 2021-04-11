‘Mank’ wins at Art Directors Guild Awards on the way to Oscars

“Mank” got a big boost in its Oscar bid for Best Production Design with a win on April 10 at the Art Directors Guild Awards. It prevailed in the period design race over two of its Oscar rivals — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “News of the World” — plus “Mulan” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Its closest Oscar competition could be “Tenet,” which won the fantasy prize at the ADG Awards on Saturday; the fifth Oscar nominee, “The Father,” was not in contention here.

The other ADG winners were the contemporary film “Da 5 Bloods” and the animated film “Soul.”

The ADG Awards were bestowed during a virtual ceremony on April 10. Ryan Murphy was feted with the Cinematic Imagery Award.

Period Film

X – “Mank” – Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Production Designer: Mark Ricker

“Mulan” – Production Designer: Grant Major

“News of the World” – Production Designer: David Crank

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Fantasy Film

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” – Production Designer: K.K. Barrett

“Pinocchio” – Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani

X – “Tenet” – Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

“The Midnight Sky” – Production Designer: Jim Bissell

“Wonder Woman 1984” – Production Designer: Aline Bonetto

Contemporary Film

X – “Da 5 Bloods” – Production Designer: Wynn Thomas

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” – Production Designer: Molly Hughes

“Palm Springs” – Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

“Promising Young Woman” – Production Designer: Michael T. Perry

“The Prom” – Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall

Animated Film

“A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” – Production Designer: Matt Perry

“Onward” – Production Designer: Noah Klocek

X – “Soul” – Production Designer: Steve Pilcher

“The Croods: A New Age” – Production Designer: Nate Wragg

“Wolfwalkers” – Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja

PREDICT the 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions