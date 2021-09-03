Artem Chigvintsev returning to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to defend his Mirror Ball Trophy! ‘It’s an amazing feeling to be back’ [WATCH]

Artem Chigvintsev is back! He made it official on social media on September 2 that he’s returning for season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” to defend the Mirror Ball Trophy he won last year. Scroll down to watch his video message on Twitter.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back,” he told his followers. “Thank you to all of you guys who support the show. We’re able to do what we do because of you guys.” But he added, “I don’t know who my partner is yet. I can’t wait to find out. I’m super excited about that.” He also gave a special thank you to his partner Nikki Bella and their son “for supporting me in this journey and letting me do what I love to do.”

Chigvintsev won the British version of the competition series, “Strictly Come Dancing,” on his first try, but it took him longer to reach the pinnacle on “DWTS.” He first joined the show in season 19, but over his first eight seasons he never finished better than sixth place. However, season 29 brought him together with “Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, with whom he finally claimed the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Can he win the show twice in a row? It has happened before. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke doubled up (seasons two and three), as did Julianne Hough (seasons four and five). Derek Hough went back-to-back twice (seasons 10 and 11, seasons 16 and 17). Of course, it all depends on who you’re paired with. The complete “DWTS” celebrity cast will be announced on September 8, with the season premiere of the show to follow on Monday, September 20.

Excited 🙌🏻 and grateful 🙏🏻 @DancingABC (I guess I love to say first of all ) 😂😂😂 #dwts pic.twitter.com/9S8xAJ5BIO — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) September 2, 2021

