Will comeback kid Arthur Gunn finally win ‘American Idol’?

Arthur Gunn lost season 18 of “American Idol” last May to Just Sam in one of the closest votes in the show’s history. This singer/songwriter from Kansas was given a second chance to compete when he won the season 19 comeback. After watching him perform as part of the Top 10 on May 2, do you think he will finally win “American Idol”? Cast your vote in our poll below and sound off on season 19 in the comments section.

Gunn landed a spot in the Top 7 based on his performance of “Remember Me” from “Coco” on Disney Night. He demonstrated his versatility by giving this Oscar-winning ballad a rockabilly vibe. Katy Perry compared him to Dave Matthews. Luke Bryan sang his praises for having such an authentic style. And Lionel Richie congratulated him for owning his voice.

Gunn faces off against Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop,Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Willie Spence. Which of these Top 7 contestants do you think deserves to win “American Idol” season 19? Scroll through the photo gallery below to find out more about them and then cast your vote in our poll below. And be sure to sound off in the comments section as to your choice for champ.

