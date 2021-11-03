Watch the trailer for Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero,’ Iran’s official selection for the 2022 Oscars

Asghar Farhadi has directed two Oscar-winning movies — and Amazon Studios hopes to make it three with “A Hero,” the acclaimed filmmaker’s latest drama and Iran’s official selection for Best International Feature at the 2022 Oscars.

Set to arrive in theaters on January 7, 2022, before hitting Amazon Prime Video on January 21, 2022, Farhadi’s latest focuses on Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a young man in jail because of unpaid debt who, during a brief leave from prison, comes into possession of a bag of gold coins. Rather than keep the gold, however, Rahim returns the bag and becomes a local hero — only for his fame to quickly reveal other complications.

“We don’t let people do wrong anymore,” Farhadi said to The Hollywood Reporter in September. “What was interesting to me is that some ordinary people would do some humanitarian thing in their life at some moment, and people wanted that person to be that humanitarian guy all the time. They’re denied their past or their future. I’m not saying that people should do wrong things, but every person in order to be human has to have some wrongdoings.”

Farhadi is a previous Oscar nominee for writing 2011’s “A Separation,” one of the two films he directed that went on to win in the category now known as the Best International Feature. “A Hero” is being hailed already as Farhadi’s best film since that awards juggernaut and could similarly find Farhadi competing in the Original Screenplay, International Feature, and perhaps even Best Picture categories depending on how the remainder of the season breaks.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions