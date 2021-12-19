Stanley Nelson and Traci Curry on documenting America’s deadliest prison uprising in ‘Attica’

It was on Sept 9, 1971 prisoners seized control of the maximum security Attica prison in upstate New York. The five-day uprising became the worst prison riot in the history of the U.S. with 43 people killed including 39 that were killed in the bloody Sept. 13th raid that saw helicopters flying over dropping tear gas while state police and corrections officers storming the prison shooting some 3,000 rounds killing 29 inmates, ten hostages and wounding 89. Even after the raid, the prisoners were tortured by the police in the form of reprisals; the wounded inmates barely received any medical help.

Authorities stated the inmates slit the throats of the 10 hostages who died during the raid. In fact, Governor Nelson Rockefeller, who never visited the prison during the uprising, stated: they “carried out the cold-blood killings they had threated from the outset.” Autopsies proved, though, that the dead hostages had been shot by the police. Outrage over the cover-up lead to a Congressional investigation. Over the past 50 years, there have been several documentaries made on the uprising and three TV movies produced including TNT’s 1994 “Against the Wall.”

The latest look is Showtime’s well-received “Attica,” directed by three-time Emmy Award-winning Stanley Nelson (“Freedom Riders”) and Traci Curry. Featuring rare footage of the uprising and raid, and emotional interviews with Attica ex-cons journalists and families of the guards, who were taken hostage or died during the riot, “Attica” is a devastating look uprising. During a recent Film Independent conversation with film critic Claudia Puig, Nelson noted that an Attica-style riot could still happen today. “There are over two million people in prison in the U.S. today. I don’t think prison conditions are that much better. Prisons are still being kind of away from the communities where so many other people [who work in prisons] come from. Guards oftentimes still just see [prisons] as a place to work in and earn a living. There’s very little training.”

“Right now in Rikers Island, just a couple miles from where I’m sitting, there’s a pretty horrific situation that’s been unfolding at the prison,” said Curry. “There’s horrible overcrowding. I’m sorry it’s a jail. It’s not even a prison. So, these people haven’t even been convicted of any crimes. Most of them can’t pay the bail to get out of the jail. There are awful conditions there. Not too long ago, there was a group of city elected officials that toured the prison. One of them left and said, ‘This could be another Attica.”

Most of Attica’s 2,200 inmates were initially involved in the riot which led to one guard, William Quinn, being beaten and thrown out a window. He died two days later. State police eventually took control back of three of the four cell blocks leaving the rioters in charge of the large open area called D Yard. They also had 39 hostages. Their demands included better living conditions and religious freedom. Curry noted that the former prisoners interviewed in the film “articulate a really kind of sophisticated call for reform in the prison. There were sanitary things that you hear them talk about like toilet paper.” They only got one roll of toilet paper a month “which is small scale in a way, but it’s pretty major,” added Nelson.

There were also labor demands. “Attica was a prison where if you were an able-bodied person, you had to work,” said Curry. “That continues to be true by the way in Attica to this day. And what also continues to be true is that they make pennies. One of those demands was for minimum wage. It was a place where all of the mail was censored. It was read and then censored. Because there were no Spanish speaking guard, if you got mail in a language other than English, then it just got thrown away.”

The archival footage especially of the Sept. 13 raid on the uprising is astonishing and brutality and not for the faint of heart. Nelson explained that whenever he sets out to make a historical documentary, he sets out to find all the vintage footage they possibly can. “Nobody has really taken the time or the effort to kind of really dig and try to find [available]. We found a lot of just incredible stuff. I mean, it’s hard for me to even describe the archival [footage]. All I can say is, ‘you got to see the film to believe the archival footage.”’

“Attica” also uses President Richard Nixon’s tape recordings of his conversations with Rockefeller about the riot. “Are these primarily Blacks that you’re dealing with?” Nixon asks the governor during one of their phone calls. And after the raid, Nixon justifies Rockefeller’s deadly actions: “you see it’s the black business…he had to do it.” The prisoners had called on such politicians and journalists as U.S. Representative Herman Badillo and New York Times columnist Tom Wicker to come Attica to be negotiators and observers. And at one point, New York Correction Commissioner Russell Oswald had agreed to a lot of their demands. “They were very close,” said Nelson. “I mean they were very close. If Rockefeller had come up and just stood outside and showed some concern, would it had ended in a different way? Definitely.”

