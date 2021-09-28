Azah Awasum (‘Big Brother 23’) finale spotlight: ‘David beat Goliath and I’m going to beat both of these boys’

“David beat Goliath and I’m going to beat both of these boys,” declared Azah Awasum on Sunday’s episode of “Big Brother.” “I’m going to win this final HOH and I’m going to win this game.” The 30-year old sales operations director from Takoma Park, Maryland is the only female left in the house and she will off against Derek Frazier and Xavier Prather on Wednesday’s live Season 23 finale hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Read on for our “Big Brother 23” finale spotlight on Azah.

Whether it was her team, the Jokers, or her alliance, the Cookout, Azah remained loyal to whomever she was working with in the game. As the last woman standing, Azah has proven her strategy works, but her path to the end wasn’t always an easy one. Azah entered the house with plans to rule over the game as a “comp beast alpha female.” After realizing that wouldn’t be as easy as she thought, Azah was forced to play under the radar by solidifying personal relationships within the Jokers and joining the Cookout.

Azah admits joining the Cookout was the best thing for her game because others had made themselves bigger targets than her, most notably Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell and Xavier. While those three were engaged in a bloodbath, Azah emerged squeaky clean. Meanwhile, she kept a low profile and built genuine personal relationships. Now she’s convinced the jury will not hesitate to vote for their “best friend in the house,” Azah.

Part of Azah’s game was simply being honest and direct with people. Whether it was admitting to Xavier that she had a middle-school crush on him, bluntly rejecting Derek Xiao‘s request to use her as a pawn or confronting Kyland and Tiffany for their shady game moves, Azah was always upfront. Even if it caused friction, everyone knew where Azah stood and nobody can call her a snake.

Once the Cookout had made it to the final six, Azah felt absolute joy. “Every little African-American kid looking at the television could beam, smile and feel like they could be a part of this too,” she revealed in Episode 36. But that moment of joy soon ended when the Cookout was forced to turn on each other. Because Azah had kept a low profile, she wasn’t at the top of the hit list. Tiffany was the first member sent packing, quickly followed by Hannah Chaddha.

Azah was playing an honest game until she lied to Hannah after winning HOH in the season’s first double eviction episode. She remains adamant that targeting Hannah was what she had to do to get to the end of this game. Thanks to Azah’s under-the-radar game play, she did not even sit on the block until just four players remained in the house. Then, she secured her spot in the final three because of the relationship she had spent all summer building with Big D.

“I played the most authentic, loyal and honest game in the house,” Azah said in the Diary Room. “That kept me safe all season. ‘Big Brother’ having its first African-American winner is incredibly important to me and I want that winner to be me. I’m going to use that $750,000 to buy my parents a house and that’s what keeps me motivated. I can visualize and see myself winning. I feel like I’m going to win. I can’t explain it, but I feel like I’m going to win.”

