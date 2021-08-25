Which of Bad Bunny’s 2 VMA nominations for Best Latin is his better chance to win?

Bad Bunny is arguably the biggest Latin crossover star of the last decade, with Spanish-language albums and Spanish-language singles consistently in the top 10 or topping the charts. So it’s pretty surprising that he hasn’t won Best Latin at the MTV Video Music Awards yet, especially since the VMAs are decided by music fans and Bad Bunny has fans in droves. But this year he could finally take home a moon person. And he has two chances to do so.

He’s nominated this year for two collaborations: “Dakiti” with Jhay Cortez and “Un Dia (One Day)” with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Tainy. According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, “Dakiti” will be his winner, with 13 of our Top 24 Users currently betting on that video, and for good reason. It’s by far the highest-charting hit in the category, reaching number-five on the Billboard Hot 100, and as mentioned above, popularity is the name of the game at the VMAs.

But we might be underestimating “Un Dia,” which ranks third with only one of our Top Users betting on it. It topped out at number-63 on the Hot 100, but it has the benefit of four big stars and all of their fan bases potentially voting for them online. Perhaps the most important among those stars is J Balvin, who has won Best Latin every year since the award was reinstated in 2018, each time in collaboration with other artists: “Mi Gente” with Willy William (2018), “Con Altura” with Rosalia and El Guincho (2019), and “Que Pena” with Maluma (2020).

Bad Bunny has lost to J Balvin for the last two years, for “Mia” with Drake in 2019 and “Yo Perreo Sola” in 2020. But this time they’re on the same team, so even if Balvin wins, Bad Bunny will get to go along for the ride. However, he still has to worry about the artists who teamed up with J Balvin to beat him in the past: Rosalia is nominated this year for “Lo Vas a Olvidar” with Billie Eilish, and Maluma is up for “Hawai.” Will they stop Bad Bunny from finally collecting his first trophy in this category?

