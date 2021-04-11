BAFTA Awards 2021: Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our own Gold Derby founder Tom O’Neil for having the best score of 81.82% when predicting the 2021 BAFTA Awards winners on Saturday and Sunday. He is best among 17 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 2,300 people worldwide predicted these champs announced in a London ceremony. Top winners were “Nomadland” for Best Picture and Best Director (Chloe Zhao), plus actors Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). O’Neil got 18 out of 22 categories correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 16 Experts predicting, Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Nikki Novak (Fandango) are tied for second place at 77.27%. Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) are next at 72.735. Following at 68.16% are Erik Davis (Fandango), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety).

Clayton Davis (Variety), Claudia Puig (KPCC), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) are tied at 63.64%. Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) follows at 59.09%. Tim Gray (Variety) is next at 54.55% and then Keith Simanton (IMDB) at 40.91%. Shawn Edwards (WDAF) only predicted nine categories for 55.56%.

