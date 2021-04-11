BAFTA Awards 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Vicente Augusto Martinez Riveros for having the best score of 95.45% when predicting the 2021 BAFTA Awards winners on Saturday and Sunday. He is just ahead of C.P. and JonSnow75 at 90.91% and has a great score of 28,075 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 2,300 people worldwide predicted these champs announced in a London ceremony. Top winners were “Nomadland” for Best Picture and Best Director (Chloe Zhao), plus actors Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Our top scorer picked 21 of 22 categories correctly, with his only miss being for Best British Film (choosing “The Father” over “Promising Young Woman”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Gold Derby Editors predicting, Tom O’Neil is in first place with 81.82% correct. Zach Laws is next at 77.27%. We then have a six-way tie at 72.73% for Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and myself. Christopher Rosen is at 63.64%. See Editors’ scores.

