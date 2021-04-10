BAFTA Awards 2021: First-night winners include ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ ‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘Rocks’ and more

The 2021 British Academy Film Awards are being presented on two nights, with eight categories handed out on Saturday, April 10, and the rest being presented on Sunday, April 11. Check out the complete list of BAFTA champs here.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was the most awarded film on Saturday, winning both of its nominations there: Best Costume Design for Ann Roth and Best Makeup and Hair for the team of Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, and Mia Neal. The film has only one other nomination: Best Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman. He stands a good chance of winning that on Sunday, which would give the film a clean sweep, so it’s a little surprising that “Ma Rainey” didn’t get nominations in any other categories.

The wealth was spread in other races. “Tenet” won Best Visual Effects for Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, and Andrew Lockley. “Mank” won Best Production Design for Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale. And “Sound of Metal” won Best Sound for Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, and Michelle Couttolenc. Those films are already the front-runners in their corresponding Oscar categories.

Best Casting went to Lucy Pardee for the British film “Rocks,” which came into these awards with seven total nominations, tied with “Nomadland” as the year’s most nominated film. Rounding out the list of early BAFTA champs were “The Present” (Farah Nabulsi) for Best British Short Film and “The Owl and the Pussycat” (Mole Hill and Laura Duncalf) for Best British Short Animation.

