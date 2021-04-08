Experts BAFTA Awards predictions slugfest: Will ‘Nomadland’ cruise? And let’s talk about Best Actress forever

The BAFTA Awards nominations were full of surprises thanks to the new jury system, but will there be any shockers when the winners are crowned this weekend (over a two-day ceremony on Saturday and Sunday), just days before Oscar voting begins on April 15? Our editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their predictions and, of course, dissect the Oscar race no one can get enough of: Best Actress. Watch our predictions slugfest above.

Like at the Oscars, “Nomadland” is the favorite for Best Picture, and both of us are sticking with it, but could “Promising Young Woman” possibly upset? You could argue that if it weren’t for the jury system, it would’ve gotten Best Director and Best Actress nominations for Emerald Fennell and Carey Mulligan, respectively, which would’ve made it the most nominated film at eight; “Nomadland” has seven, along with “Rocks.”

Speaking of “Rocks,” we (for now) split on Best Actress (surprise, surprise) with one picking “Rocks” star Bukky Bakray and other going for “Nomadland’s” Frances McDormand. No matter who wins here, we’ll have different winners at the four precursors since Critics Choice champ Mulligan, Golden Globe winner Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Screen Actors Guild Award victor Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) are AWOL across the pond. If McDormand or Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) prevails, where does that place them in the rapidly shifting Oscar odds?

Since the SAG Awards, we’ve both changed our Best Actress Oscar predictions — but not to the same person, which is just a microcosm of how fragmented this race is. Can Mulligan bounce back after taking multiple hits and without a chance to win on home soil?

Elsewhere, we discuss the Directors Guild of America Awards, which are also this weekend, and our other favorite category, Best Original Song.

Oscar predictions for Best Actress

