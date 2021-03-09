BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominees: Best prediction scores by our Experts, Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User marty for the best score of 71.70% when predicting the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards nominees on Tuesday. He is just ahead of Sagand at 69.81% in second place and forwardswill and AmnistY21 at 67.92% in third place.

Over 2,400 people worldwide predicted these movie nominations announced from London. Our top scorer got 38 of 53 nominee slots correct on a day filled with surprises across the board. Some of his most impressive picks included “Another Round” and “Rocks” for Best Director, Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”) and Wunmi Mosaku (“His House”) for Best Actress and Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”) and Adarsh Gourav (“The White Tiger”) for Best Actor.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For 10 Experts making picks, Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) is best at 66.04%. Susan King (Gold Derby) is in second place at 54.72%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) follows at 50.94%. We then have a five-way tie at 49.06% for Nikki Novak (Fandango), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Clayton Davis (Variety) is at 47.17% and then Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) at 45.28%. See Experts’ scores.

For our eight Editors predicting, the top spot is held by Riley Chow and Joyce Eng at 66.04%. Marcus Dixon and I are next at 50.94%. Tied at 49.06% are Zach Laws and Christopher Rosen. Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan follow at 45.28%. See Editors’ scores.

