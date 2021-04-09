2021 BAFTA Awards predictions: Our official racetrack odds in 22 categories

The BAFTA Awards will be held on April 10 and April 11, but who will take home prizes when the British academy announces its winners. Scroll down for our racetrack odds in 22 categories, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

The BAFTAs are the British equivalent of the Oscars, and due to their overlapping memberships, they might give us a preview of things to come. But the Brits might not be as interested in setting up the Oscars as they have been in recent years. For these awards a new jury system decided the nominees for acting and directing, leading to a unique lineup where half of the Oscar-nominated performers are missing and a number of under-the-radar contenders broke through instead.

But the Best Picture nominees were decided by all voting members of the British academy, so that’s where we should really expect to see a preview of the Oscars, right? Four of the five BAFTA nominees are also nominated for the top prize at the Academy Awards: “The Father,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” with only “The Mauritanian” missing out with the American academy. However, the two academies haven’t agreed on the winner in seven years.

The last time the BAFTAs and Oscars were in lockstep was “12 Years a Slave” (2013). Every BAFTA champ since then has lost the top Oscar: “Boyhood” (2014), “The Revenant” (2015), “La La Land” (2016), “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), “Roma” (2018), and “1917” (2019). Will the two awards finally line up again, or will they continue to diverge from each other?

BEST PICTURE

“Nomadland” — 31/10

“Promising Young Woman” — 4/1

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 9/2

“The Father” — 9/2

“The Mauritanian” — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” — 16/5

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” — 9/2

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round” — 5/1

Sarah Gavron, “Rocks” — 11/2

Jasmila Zbanic, “Quo Vadis, Aida?” — 13/2

Shannon Murphy, “Babyteeth” — 7/1

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” — 18/5

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” — 4/1

Bukky Bakray, “Rocks” — 9/2

Wunmi Mosaku, “His House” — 6/1

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency” — 13/2

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” — 7/1

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – 17/5

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” — 19/5

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” — 5/1

Mads Mikkelsen, “Another Round” — 6/1

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian” — 13/2

Adarsh Gourav, “The White Tiger” — 15/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” — 69/20

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 4/1

Kosar Ali, “Rocks” — 5/1

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — 11/2

Niamh Algar, “Calm with Horses” — 13/2

Ashley Madekwe, “County Lines” — 15/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — 82/25

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” — 9/2

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” — 9/2

Alan Kim, “Minari” — 6/1

Barry Keoghan, “Calm with Horses” — 13/2

Clarke Peters, “Da 5 Bloods” — 7/1

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Promising Young Woman” — 31/10

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 19/5

“Another Round” — 9/2

“Rocks” — 9/2

“Mank” — 9/2

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Father” — 16/5

“Nomadland” — 37/10

“The Mauritanian” — 9/2

“The White Tiger” — 9/2

“The Dig” — 9/2

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Nomadland” — 31/10

“Mank” — 19/5

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/2

“News of the World” — 9/2

“The Mauritanian” — 9/2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Emma” — 10/3

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 18/5

“Mank” — 4/1

“Ammonite” — 9/2

“The Dig” — 9/2

BEST FILM EDITING

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 71/20

“Sound of Metal” — 37/10

“The Father” — 4/1

“Nomadland” — 9/2

“Promising Young Woman” — 9/2

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 16/5

“Pinocchio” — 39/10

“Hillbilly Elegy” — 9/2

“Mank” — 9/2

“The Dig” — 9/2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Mank” — 31/10

“News of the World” — 4/1

“The Father” — 4/1

“The Dig” — 9/2

“Rebecca” — 9/2

BEST SCORE

“Soul” — 31/10

“Minari” — 4/1

“Mank” — 4/1

“News of the World” — 9/2

“Promising Young Woman” — 9/2

BEST SOUND

“Sound of Metal” — 31/10

“News of the World” — 4/1

“Soul” — 4/1

“Nomadland” — 9/2

“Greyhound” — 9/2

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Tenet” — 31/10

“The Midnight Sky” — 19/5

“Mulan” — 9/2

“Greyhound” — 9/2

“The One and Only Ivan” — 9/2

BEST CASTING

“Rocks” — 69/20

“Promising Young Woman” — 19/5

“Minari” — 4/1

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/2

“Calm with Horses” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Soul” — 5/4

“Wolfwalkers” — 9/4

“Onward” — 31/10

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Collective” — 7/2

“My Octopus Teacher” — 37/10

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” — 4/1

“The Social Dilemma” — 9/2

“The Dissident” — 9/2

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Minari” — 82/25

“Another Round” — 18/5

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” — 9/2

“Les Miserables” — 9/2

“Dear Comrades!” — 9/2

BEST BRITISH FILM

“Promising Young Woman” — 13/2

“The Father” — 7/1

“Rocks” — 8/1

“The Mauritanian” — 8/1

“The Dig” — 9/1

“Saint Maud” — 9/1

“Calm with Horses” — 10/1

“His House” — 11/1

“Mogul Mowgli” — 14/1

“Limbo” — 14/1

RISING STAR AWARD

Kingsley Ben-Adir — 82/25

Bukky Bakray — 19/5

Morfydd Clark — 4/1

Conra Khan — 9/2

Sope Dirisu — 9/2

