BAFTA TV Awards: ‘I May Destroy You’ takes 2, Paul Mescal wins for ‘Normal People’

“I May Destroy You” won both Best Limited Series and Best Actress for creator Michaela Coel at Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards. She’d taken home the Best Writer prize at last month’s craft awards and also shared then in the directing prize with Sam Miller. This BBC/HBO co-production also won the editing award. Coel plays a newly famous novelist who works to rebuild her life after being sexually assaulted. She and her show are strong contender at the upcoming Emmy Awards.

The BBC/Amazon co-production “Small Axe,” which had claimed five craft awards (casting, cinematography, costume design, makeup and hair design, production design) added another to its haul with a win for supporting actor Malachi Kirby. This anthology series from Oscar winner Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) is also expected to do well when Emmy nominations are announced next month.

Paul Mescal won Best Actor for his breakthrough role in “Normal People,” a Channel 4/Hulu co-production that contended at the 2020 Emmys. And the supporting actress winner was Rakie Ayola (“Anthony”). The nominees for acting are drawn from across series (both continuing and limited) as well as telefilms. “Save Me Too” won Best Drama Series and “Sitting in Limbo” took Single Drama.

On the comedy side, there are two catch-all categories which went to Charlie Cooper (“This Country”) and Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education”).

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions