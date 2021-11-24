WATCH: Let’s chat with production designers of ‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Respect’ and ‘The French Dispatch” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

What are the greatest challenges facing production designers making movies? What inspires them? Listen to some of Hollywood’s top talent reveal the answers themselves. Meet five top contenders for awards this year, including the Oscar, film critics and guild awards: Jon Hutman (‘Being the Ricardos’), Adam Stockhausen (‘The French Dispatch’), Grant Major (‘Power of the Dog’) and Ina Mayhew (‘Respect’). Watch their individual chats with Gold Derby Senior Editor Daniel Montgomery, followed by a lively group discussion.