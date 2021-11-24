WATCH: Let’s chat with production designers of ‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Respect’ and ‘The French Dispatch” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

WATCH OUR ‘MEET THE EXPERTS’ SERIES FOCUSING ON TALENT IN CONTENTION FOR MAJOR HOLLYWOOD AWARDS

RSVP NOW to our Q&As today at 5 p.m. PT with leading Production Designers and Art Directors of ‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Respect’ and ‘The French Dispatch

Watch our interviews with Jon Hutman (‘Being the Ricardos’), Adam Stockhausen (‘The French Dispatch’), Grant Major (‘Power of the Dog’) and Ina Mayhew (‘Respect’). Followed by a lively roundtable discussion moderated by Daniel Montgomery.

SEE INTERVIEWS READY TO VIEW NOW as part of our ‘Meet the Experts’ series featuring solo chats with top award contenders followed by a lively group discussion.

RSVP FOR OUR UPCOMING Q&A PREMIERES: Production Designers (Nov. 19), Film Directors (Nov. 22), Film Animation (Nov. 23) and International Films (Nov. 29).