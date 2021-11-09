Best Film Documentary: Let’s chat with the creators of 5 top contenders

Award voters are overwhelmed this year by a vast bounty of critically acclaimed documentaries, making this one of the most competitive derbies in recent years. There are so many top contenders that Gold Derby decided to launch our celebrated “Meet the Experts” video series by chatting with the talent behind five major docs.

Watch our senior editor Marcus James Dixon conduct intriguing one-on-one chats with the creators of each doc, then gathers them together for a group discussion about what inspired them to make their films and what were the greatest challenges they faced.

The five documentaries:

“Introducing, Selma Blair” (Rachel Fleit) – A deeply intimate and raw portrait of Selma Blair after she is diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and tries to slow the progression of her disease.

“LFG” ( – Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine) – It is a no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s ongoing fight for equal pay and respect.

“Procession” (Robert Greene) – A group of survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic priests battle for justice.

“The Rescue” (Jimmy Chin) – A chronicle of the suspenseful story that transfixed the world in 2018: the daring rescue of twelve boys and their soccer coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand.

“Val”-( – Ting Poo and Leo Scott) – Centering on the daily life of actor Val Kilmer, featuring never-before-seen footage spanning 40 years.