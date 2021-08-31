Best Main Title Theme Music: Will Emmy go to ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Flight Attendant’ or ‘Allen v. Farrow’?

The 2021 Emmy nominees for Best Main Title Theme Music are more varied than ever before. While TV theme songs continue to be scarce, each of this year’s nominees contributed to the tones and moods of their respective series, which include “Allen v. Farrow” (HBO), “Bridgerton” (Netflix), “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max), “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) and “WandaVision” (Disney+).

These opening tunes include soaring orchestral pieces, a pulse-pounding homage to classic thrillers, a soft rock track and a collection of tributes to sitcoms through the years. Whichever composer wins will be taking home their first Primetime Emmy. So which opener will Emmy voters deem the best of the 2020-21 TV season? Let’s dive into all five theme songs and then be sure to make your own predictions.

“Allen v. Farrow” — Theme by Michael Abels

Also nominated this year for composing the score to the docu-series, Abels gave the “Allen v. Farrow” theme a fittingly serious tone. Starting with a simple piano melody and staccato strings, the theme builds and builds until a full orchestra takes things to a whole new level of intensity. While “Allen v. Farrow” is arguably the least seen nominee in this group, Emmy voters responded very positively to it, with additional nominations in Best Documentary Series, directing, writing and other techs.

“Bridgerton” — Theme by Kris Bowers and Michael Dean Parsons

Bowers and Parsons crafted a soaring, full-bodied orchestra piece for the “Bridgerton” theme. The song evokes refinement and warmth, with a swooning melody that lay over propulsive strings. While this is the first Emmy nomination for Parsons, Bowers is now a four-time nominee, previously getting score nominations for “When They See Us” in 2019 and “Mrs. America” last year, with a concurrent bid for “Bridgerton” this year in Best Original Dramatic Score.

“The Flight Attendant” — Theme by Blake Neely

Neely composed one of the more stressful theme songs in recent memory with his opening track for “The Flight Attendant.” The dizzying tune is a fast-paced percussive theme with discordant layers that create a thoroughly disorienting yet addictive piece that matches the tone of the series. Neely is a previous Emmy nominee for writing the theme to “Everwood” in 2003 and the scores to “The Pacific” in 2010 and another plane-based series, “Pan Am,” in 2012.

“Ted Lasso” — Theme by Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe

The shortest theme among this year’s nominees is Mumford and Howe’s “Ted Lasso” opener. The rousing song features vocals by Mumford himself, with a folk-rock sensibility you could imagine Ted himself listening to and enjoying. This is the first Emmy nomination for both Mumford and Howe, who are also composers for the Apple TV+ comedy.

“WandaVision” — Theme by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

The Oscar-winning Lopezes have a major leg-up in this category, having composed six different opening themes over the course of “WandaVision’s” nine episodes. Each song is a loving tribute to the themes of television history, including a brassy ’50s theme (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”), a fizzy ’60s track (“Bewitched,” “I Dream of Jeannie”), a breezy ’70s song (“The Brady Bunch,” “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”), a cheesy ’80s/’90s theme (“Growing Pains,” “Full House”), a chaotic early 2000s rock song (“Malcolm in the Middle”) and a modern electronic track (“The Office”). The Lopezes are also nominated this year for writing the song “Agatha All Along.” They were previously nominated for writing songs for the Oscars and “The Comedians” in 2015. Lopez has an additional bid for writing a “Scrubs” song in 2007.

With such a strong group of contenders, which theme will emerge from the pack and win the Emmy for Best Main Title Theme Music? “WandaVision” is the likeliest winner given the breadth of work on display, on top of paying homage to the business Emmy voters work in. But voters have shied away from rewarding vocal-led themes in recent years, which could put both “WandaVision” and “Ted Lasso” in a tougher spot. The “Allen v. Farrow” theme is striking but may not be as memorable as the other orchestral tracks. In most years, either the dreamy “Bridgerton” theme or an impressive composition like “The Flight Attendant” opener would be the victor. One of those themes could take it away from “WandaVision,” especially if voters consider the homages to be more imitations than memorable themes in and of themselves.

