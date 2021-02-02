Is the timing just right for ‘Better Things’ and Pamela Adlon to break through at Golden Globes, SAG Awards?

FX’s critically acclaimed comedy “Better Things” finally broke into this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards with a pair of nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actress for series star Pamela Adlon. Despite being lauded by critics since its debut in 2016, the show’s only Critics’ Choice mention thus far was being named Most Exciting New Series for its first season. Could this renewed attention help the show break into the corresponding categories at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards? We’ll find out then those organizations announce their nominees later this week.

“Better Things” focuses on Sam Fox (Adlon), a working actress and single mother to three teenage daughters. The show’s most recent fourth season centered on Sam struggling on multiple fronts, including adjusting to being middle aged, being a mother to children who don’t always appreciate her, and dealing with unresolved anger towards her ex-husband. The season also saw Sam impulsively buy an El Camino from a rather unique mechanic (Lance Henriksen), and attend a suitably over-the-top wedding in New Orleans. In addition to her starring role, Adlon serves as executive producer and writer on the show, and has directed every episode of the last three seasons.

The series has had its fair share of awards attention over the years. The show’s first season earned a Peabody Award and Adlon earned a nomination at the Emmys for Best Comedy Actress. The next year, Adlon was nominated again at the Emmys and earned a nomination for Best Comedy Actress at the Golden Globes. In addition, Adlon has earned four consecutive nominations for Individual Achievement in Comedy at the TCA Awards. In 2020, the series earned its first Best Comedy nomination at the TCA Awards.

At the Globes, four of last year’s nominees for Best Comedy Actress are not eligible, including last year’s winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), leaving more than enough room for Adlon to take one of the open slots. She has similar advantages in the corresponding category at the SAG Awards where three of last year’s nominees are not eligible. Likewise, openings in the Comedy Series categories could propel the series to its first nominations.

