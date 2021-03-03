Beyonce on track to break Alison Krauss’s Grammy record with these wins, according to our predictions

Beyonce has been chasing Alison Krauss at the Grammys for a while now. Krauss is the most honored woman in the awards’ history with 27 victories. But Beyonce keeps closing the gap, and as of now she has a total of 24 trophies. Now Queen Bey has nine nominations, more than enough to set a new record. According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, she’ll do just that.

Beyonce’s nine nominations — more than any other artist this year — are especially impressive since she didn’t release a new album during the eligibility period. But she did drop a new single, “Black Parade,” which is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, making it the most nominated song at these awards. She was also a featured artist on the remix of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage,” which is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Her last two nominations are for her Disney+ film “Black is King,” which is up for Best Music Film and Best Music Video (“Brown Skin Girl”).

The consensus of our users is that Beyonce will win Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Black Parade,” Best Rap Performance for “Savage” and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” Those four victories would bring Beyonce to 28, which would not only exceed Krauss’s total, it would also tie her with Quincy Jones as the second most awarded individual in Grammy history.

But not so fast! One of the categories she’s nominated for isn’t in our predictions center: Best Music Film. She’s up against Beastie Boys (“Beastie Boys Story”), Freestyle Love Supreme (“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”), Linda Ronstadt (“The Sound of My Voice”) and ZZ Top (“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas”). Those are some big names in music (“Freestyle Love Supreme” includes Lin-Manuel Miranda as a producer), but “Black is King” is still arguably the highest-profile of the nominees. So if she wins this award too that would bring her career total to 29, just two wins shy of classical conductor Georg Solti‘s all-time record of 31 Grammy victories.

That said, Beyonce lost Best Music Film for “Lemonade” in 2017, and that visual album was such a cultural touchstone that it had seemed all-but guaranteed to win. So voters’ relationship with Beyonce has ebbed and flowed over the years. You can never take anything for granted at the Grammys.

