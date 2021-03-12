Beyonce and Taylor Swift predicted to win the most Grammys, and both would make history

Beyonce and Taylor Swift will be the biggest winners when the 2021 Grammys are handed out on Sunday, March 14. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have been placing their bets in 32 categories here in our predictions center since nominations were announced back in November. Do you agree? Scroll down to see our winner predictions listed by artist, and make or update your own forecasts here before the awards are announced.

SEEEverything to know about Grammys 2021

Beyonce has nine nominations at these awards, more than any other artist despite not releasing a new album during the eligibility period. But she nevertheless made an impression on the recording academy. Her standalone single “Black Parade” is nominated four times. Her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage (Remix),” is nominated another three times. And her Disney+ project “Black is King” earned noms for Best Music Film and Best Music Video (“Brown Skin Girl”).

We’re not predicting Best Music Film in our predictions center, but we are betting on her other eight noms, and of those we think she’ll prevail five times, including a sweep of her R&B and rap categories. If we’re right, that would bring Beyonce’s career total to 29 Grammys, which would make her the most awarded woman of all time and the second-most awarded individual of any gender, behind classical conductor Georg Solti (31 wins).

Swift is also on the cusp of making history. We’re betting on her to win four out of her six nominations, including Album of the Year for “Folklore.” That would be her third victory in the category, following her triumphs for “Fearless” (2010) and “1989” (2016). Only three other performers have ever won Album of the Year three times: Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon. So she’d certainly be in good company, and she would be the first woman to join that three-timers club — and she’s still only 31-years-old.

See who else we’re predicting to win Grammys below. Remember that we’re only forecasting 32 out of the 84 categories up for grabs this weekend. And also keep in mind how surprised we were by all those Grammy shockers and snubs in the nominations round. Do you think our forecasts will prove to be spot-on this time around, or are we out to lunch again?

BEYONCE

Best R&B Performance — “Black Parade”

Best R&B Song — “Black Parade”

Best Rap Performance — “Savage” (with Megan Thee Stallion)

Best Rap Song — “Savage” (with Megan Thee Stallion)

Best Music Video — “Brown Skin Girl”

TAYLOR SWIFT

Album of the Year — “Folklore”

Song of the Year — “Cardigan”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — “Exile” (with Bon Iver)

Best Pop Vocal Album — “Folklore”

FIONA APPLE

Best Rock Performance — “Shameika”

Best Rock Song — “Shameika”

Best Alternative Album — “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Best New Artist

Best Rap Performance — “Savage” (with Beyonce)

Best Rap Song — “Savage” (with Beyonce)

MIRANDA LAMBERT

Best Country Solo Performance — “Bluebird”

Best Country Album — “Wildcard”

DUA LIPA

Record of the Year — “Don’t Start Now”

Best Pop Solo Performance — “Don’t Start Now”

JHENE AIKO

Best Progressive R&B Album — “Chilombo”

BAD BUNNY

Best Latin Pop/Urban Album — “YHLQMDLG”

DABABY and RODDY RICCH

Best Melodic Rap Performance — “Rockstar”

DAN + SHAY and JUSTIN BIEBER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance — “10,000 Hours”

BILLIE EILISH and FINNEAS

Best Visual Media Song — “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

HILDUR GUONADOTTIR

Best Visual Media Score — “Joker”

KEN JENNINGS

Best Spoken Word Album — “Alex Trebek: The Answer Is…”

JOHN LEGEND

Best R&B Album — “Bigger Love”

MAREN MORRIS

Best Country Song — “The Bones”

NAS

Best Rap Album — “King’s Disease”

JERRY SEINFELD

Best Comedy Album — “23 Hours to Kill”

THE STROKES

Best Rock Album — “The New Abnormal”

RENEE ZELLWEGER

Best Traditional Pop Album — “Judy”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?