BIFA nominations: ‘Belfast’ and ‘Boiling Point’ lead with 11 bids each

Kenneth Branagh‘s film memoir “Belfast” and Philip Barantini’s thriller “Boiling Point” head into this year’s British Independent Film Awards with a leading 11 nominations apiece. In all, 28 British films are in competition for these kudos that are akin to the Indie Spirits Awards stateside. Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on December 5. (Scroll down for the complete BIFA nominations list.)

“Belfast” reaped bids for lead actress Caitriona Balfe, supporting players Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench plus Breakthrough Performance for Jude Hill. The movie also earned nominations for Cinematography, Editing, Casting, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup & Hair and Music. But Branagh missed out on Screenplay and Director nominations while the movie was snubbed for Best Picture.

“Boiling Point” did number a Best Picture nomination among its haul as well as one for Barantini. It also scored bids for lead Stephen Graham and supporting actors Vinette Robinson and Ray Panthaki. Joining “Boiling Point” in the Best Picture category are “The Souvenir: Part II,” “After Love,” “Ali & Ava,” and “The Nest.”

“The Souvenir: Part II” earned nine nominations, including bids for Best Director for Joanna Hogg, plus nominations for its supporting stars Tilda Swinton and Richard Ayoade.

“The Nest” scored six nominations, including Picture, Director (Sean Durkin), Actress for Carrie Coon and Actor for Jude Law.

Rounding out the Best Actor category are Adeel Akhtar for “Ali & Ava,” James Norton for “Nowhere Special,” and Riz Ahmed for “Encounter.” Balfe and Coon are joined in the Best Actress category by Claire Rushbrook for “Ali & Ava,” Joanna Scanlan for “After Love,” and Ruth Wilson for “True Things.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Best British Independent Film

“After Love” – Aleem Khan, Matthieu De Braconier

“Ali & Ava” – Clio Barnard, Tracy O’riordan

“Boiling Point” – Philip Barantini, James Cummings, Bart Ruspoli, Hester Ruoff

“The Nest” – Sean Durkin, Ed Guiney, Derrin Schlesinger, Rose Garnett, Amy Jackson, Cristina Piovesan

“The Souvenir Part II” – Joanna Hogg, Ed Guiney, Emma Norton, Andrew Lowe, Luke Schiller

Best Director

Philip Barantini – “Boiling Point”

Clio Barnard – “Ali & Ava”

Sean Durkin – “The Nest”

Joanna Hogg – “The Souvenir Part II”

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed – “Encounter”

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Jude Law – “The Nest”

James Norton – “Nowhere Special”

Best Actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Carrie Coon – “The Nest”

Claire Rushbrook – “Ali & Ava”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

Ruth Wilson – “True Things”

Best Supporting Actor

Talid Ariss – “After Love”

Richard Ayoade – “The Souvenir Part II”

Lucian-River Chauhan – “Encounter”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Ray Panthaki – “Boiling Point”

Best Supporting Actress

Judi Dench – “Belfast”

Jo Hartley – “Sweetheart”

Nathalie Richard – “After Love”

Vinette Robinson – “Boiling Point”

Tilda Swinton – “The Souvenir Part II”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Prano Bailey-Bond – “Censor”

Celeste Bell – “Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché”

Cathy Brady – “Wildfire”

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Marley Morrison – “Sweetheart”

Breakthrough Performance

Lauryn Ajufo – “Boiling Point”

Nell Barlow – “Sweetheart”

Max Harwood – “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Jude Hill – “Belfast”

Ellora Torchia – “In The Earth”

Best Documentary Sponsored By Intermission

“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

“Dying To Divorce” – Chloë Fairweather, Sinead Kirwan

“I Am Belmaya” – Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird

“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon, Liv Proctor

“Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché” – Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche

Best Screenplay Sponsored By BBC Film

Clio Barnard – “Ali & Ava”

Terence Davies – “Benediction”

Sean Durkin – “The Nest”

Joanna Hogg – “The Souvenir Part II”

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Breakthrough Producer Sponsored By Pinewood Studio Group

Michelle Antoniades – “Sweetheart”

Helen Jones – “Censor”

Jessica Malik – “She Will”

Hester Ruoff – “Boiling Point”

Rob Watson – “The Power”

Best Debut Screenwriter Sponsored By Film4

Prano Bailey-Bond – “Censor”

Cathy Brady – “Wildfire”

Aleem Khan – “After Love”

Marley Morrison – “Sweetheart”

Reggie Yates – “Pirates”

The Raindance Discovery Award

“Bank Job” – Daniel Edelstyn, Hilary Powell, Christopher Hird

“The Bike Thief” – Matt Chambers, Pk Fellowes, Sophia Gibber, Lene Bausager

“I Am Belmaya” – Sue Carpenter, Christopher Hird

“Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché” – Paul Sng, Celeste Bell, Zoë Howe, Rebecca Mark-lawson, Matthew Silverman, Daria Nitsche

“Rebel Dykes” – Harri Shanahan, Siân A. Williams, Siobhan Fahey

Best British Short Film Supported By Bfi Network

“Egúngún” (Masquerade) – Olive Nwosu, Alex Polunin

“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Riztenberg, Hayley Williams, Rienjke Attoh

“Night Of The Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso, Danielle Goff

“Play It Safe” – Mitch Kalisa, Chris Toumazou

“Precious Hair & Beauty” – John Ogunmuyiwa, Sophia Gibber, Tony Longe, Lene Bausager

Best International Independent Film Sponsored By Champagne Taittinger

“Compartment No. 6” – Juho Kuosmanen, Livia Ulman, Andris Feldmanis, Jussi Rantamäki, Emilia Haukka

“First Cow” – Kelly Reichardt, Jon Raymond, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Amin Nawabi, Monica Hellstrøm, Signe Byrge Sørensen

“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

“Pleasure” – Ninja Thyberg, Peter Modestij, Erik Hemmendorff, Eliza Jones, Markus Waltå

Best Casting Sponsored By Spotlight & Casting Society

Shaheen Baig – “After Love”

Shaheen Baig – “Ali & Ava”

Shaheen Baig – “Pirates”

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann – “Belfast”

Carolyn Mcleod – “Boiling Point”

Best Cinematography Sponsored By Dirty Looks & Kodak

Mátyás Erdély – “The Nest”

Magdalena Kowalczyk – “Cow”

Matthew Lewis – “Boiling Point”

Annika Summerson – “Censor”

Haris Zambarloukos – “Belfast”

Best Costume Design

Michael O’connor – “The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain”

Grace Snell – “The Souvenir Part II”

Guy Speranza – “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Annie Symons – “Benediction”

Charlotte Walter – “Belfast”

Best Music Sponsored By Universal Music Publishing

Iain Cooke – “Pirates”

Connie Farr, Harry Escott – “Ali & Ava”

Jed Kurzel – “Encounter”

Clint Mansell – “In The Earth”

Van Morrison – “Belfast”

Best Effects

Steven Bray, Mike Knights – “Dashcam”

Gary Brown, István Molnár, Dan Martin – “Censor”

Rupert Davies – “The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain”

Best Editing

Helle Le Fevre – “The Souvenir Part II”

Rebecca Lloyd, Jacob Schulsinger, Nicolas Chaudeurge – “Cow”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – “Belfast”

Mark Towns – “Censor”

Ben Wheatley – “In The Earth”

Best Make-up & Hair

Siobhan Harper-Ryan – “The Souvenir Part II”

Vickie Lang, Kristyan Mallett, Donald Mcinnes – “The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain”

Ruth Pease – “Censor”

Nadia Stacey ” Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Wakana Yoshihara – “Belfast”

Best Production Design

Jim Clay – “Belfast”

Stéphane Collonge – “The Souvenir Part II”

Suzie Davies – “The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain”

Aimee Meek – “Boiling Point”

Paulina Rzeszowska – “Censor”

Best Sound Supported By Halo

Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Linda Forsen – “Cow”

James Drake – “Boiling Point”

Tim Harrison, Jamie Roden, Adele Fletcher – “Censor”

Martin Pavey – “In The Earth”

Andrew Stirk, Paul Davies, Morgan Muse, Bernard O’Reilly, Julian Howarth – “Encounter”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?