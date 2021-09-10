‘Big Brother 23’s’ Alyssa on the ‘complete shock’ of getting nominated: ‘I look like a fool’

It was Alyssa Lopez vs. the field during Thursday’s double eviction on “Big Brother 23” — the field being the Cookout. As the last remaining pawn, she had to win HOH or Veto to deny the Cookout its historic final six, but Hannah, with whom she had just formed a final two, won HOH and nominated Alyssa ostensibly as a pawn alongside her top ally, Xavier, who absolutely beasted the Veto to take himself off the block. That guaranteed a 3-1 eviction for Alyssa as she followed Claire out the door and into jury.

Alyssa was stunned when Hannah told her she was putting her up as a pawn, reassuring her that she wouldn’t be evicted, but in the end, she wasn’t that surprised that she ended up leaving over renom Kyland. Find out why below. Plus: How does she feel about her final two with Hannah now?

Gold Derby: What went through your mind when Hannah told you she was putting you up as a pawn?

Alyssa: I did not see it coming. I look like a fool playing this HOH comp and was so excited that Hannah won. I thought that I was gonna be fine during this double eviction. When she told me, it was a complete shock.

Gold Derby: Hannah said your final two deal wasn’t BS. Do you believe her? Why or why not?

Alyssa: I do believe Hannah that the final two wasn’t BS. You know, she told me a lot of information that if you really didn’t want somebody to be in the final two, you really wouldn’t say because it would hurt your game. I do think, though, that she was risking me going home. I don’t think she realized that a lot of people had Xavier’s back in the house and she was definitely risking her final two going.

SEE ‘Big Brother 23’s’ Claire on Alyssa: ‘I don’t think Zingbot was that far off when he called her a little dim’

Gold Derby: If the Veto hadn’t been used, do you think Xavier would’ve been evicted?

Alyssa: I think it’s a toss-up, especially because of Claire’s speech right before she left. I think people were threatened by X, but at the same time, I do think people were much closer and had closer bonds with X than myself. I do think that even if it was me and X on the block, I think I may have still gone home.

Gold Derby: Now that you’ve been evicted, how do you look back on Tiffany asking you to use the Veto on Xavier?

Alyssa: I honestly don’t regret anything. I would never use the Veto on someone next to me and I know Xavier was not gonna do the same. It makes no sense to risk your own game for someone else. And I know Xavier and I had the same exact scenario right when I left and he could’ve used it on me. I don’t change anything and I do believe that maybe Tiffany was just trying to find a reason to get me out.

Gold Derby: If you could do one thing differently, what would it be?

Alyssa: If I could do one thing differently, I think … I have a big mouth and I really try to look out for other people in the game. I like playing a loyal game, an honest game, and I’m very up-front. I think people respect that, but at the same time, people use that to their advantage. I think maybe if I was a little more vague with certain people, maybe I would’ve gone farther, but I think that’s why people trusted X more than me, and it is what it is. But I was 100 percent myself, so at the same time, I don’t really regret it.

PREDICT who will win ‘Big Brother 23’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?