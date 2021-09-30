‘Big Brother 23’s’ Azah on Big D saying he carried her: ‘It’s just something I think he needed to be corrected about’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Azah Awasum was one comp away from winning the final HOH on “Big Brother 23” to secure a spot in the final two, but she messed up on the very first question, ironically, about her fellow Joker girl Britini D’Angelo. Xavier Prather won final HOH, took Derek Frazier to final two, and then won the game 9-0 to become the show’s first Black winner.

“I feel like that’s all I could be: be at peace. I tried my absolute best. And how I view things is if it’s not meant for you, it’s not meant for you,” Azah tells Gold Derby (watch above). “I’m happy for the winner. I think it is extremely well deserved.”

After getting evicted in third place, Azah cast one of the nine unanimous votes for X to win, which was hardly shocking since she decided earlier this week that she would take X to final two over Big D after the latter insulted her gameplay and claimed that he had carried her. X would be tougher to beat, but she felt he didn’t deserve to finish in third place.

“My thought process shifted in the past week. I started thinking more of what this season represents, what it means and who I felt really played the game overall really well and with integrity. With that being said, even before myself, I had to put him,” Azah explains. “It’s something that, without a second thought, if you had asked me weeks back, it probably would’ve been a different answer, but as it came down to the final three, a lotta questions started going in my head and I wanted to really make sure with this being such an impactful, historical moment, we crown a well-deserving winner.”

Azah clarifies that she did want to win, but if she didn’t win, “I wouldn’t feel right just doing what I need to do to win.” That epiphany came during her arguments with Big D about him carrying her and their final two situation. “I think while that was a hurtful moment, it was a teachable moment because I was originally hurt by that statement, but that is what had me really thinking about this game,” she says.

As for why she thinks Big D believes he carried her, Azah feels it has something to do with him volunteering to be a pawn over her in Week 6. “Maybe that could’ve had some lingering thoughts … with that decision that he made, he felt that he had carried me and my game. I am someone who has had insecurities in my game this entire time, but as I got closer and closer to the end, as I started winning, as I started really helping my alliance members and helping in decision-making, I saw the benefit that I had made,” she says. “Every single member of the alliance … did not get carried by someone else. They all made an effort and did something. It’s just something I think he needed to be corrected about.”

